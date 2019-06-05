An afternoon thunderstorm dropped at least seven inches of rain and a considerable amount of hail in a short amount of time, Sunday.
Monday, Meteorologist Anders Lyons of National Weather Service Cheyenne told the Record they were unsure of the exact timing of the rainfall, but that it fell within a span of one to two hours.
Crawford resident Jody Bass reported 8.19 inches of rain in 50 minutes, north of Crawford and posted videos of flooding in the area to Facebook. Other residents posted images of the ground blanketed with hail.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Lyons, it’s difficult for NWS to accurately report precipitation levels when rain is mixed with hail. Lyons said they received a report that hail required that U.S. Highway 71 be plowed following the storm. He said that report claimed as much as two inches of hail on the highway.
During the storm, NWS issued an urban small stream flood advisory which expired that evening. On Monday, Lyons said further flood watches were located mostly in the southeastern panhandle. On Monday, NWS’s hazardous weather outlook expected thunderstorms each afternoon through the week, but lower chances of storms Thursday and Friday.