This past Sunday marked the final Sunday for Chadron Immanuel Lutheran’s Pastor Ann Sundberg.

Born and raised in Los Alamos, N.M., after high school Sundberg attended Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Comparative Literature. She said this was a dilettante degree, but one that would be just the right thing for returning to seminary.

Sundberg noted she is a second career pastor, having a whole first career in arts administration and fundraising for 25 years.

After college, she travelled to Binghamton, N. Y. and earned her MBA. She then went to New York City for 11 years, working for a dance company, symphony orchestra and community arts school.

She married her husband John Parton — though the two are divorced now they remain good friends — and the two moved to Durham, N.C. for 19 years. While there, she worked for NC State University and Duke University, as a fundraiser.

She quit her job in 2006 to go back to seminary, at Duke Divinity School. She said she’d become more active in her church. Being a “cradle Lutheran,” she didn’t know at the time whether she was called into ministry or was looking for a new challenge in her life.

“I started divinity school on my 48th birthday.” Throughout the three years thereon her path to a Master’s in Divinity, she studied the Bible, Christian History and the Global Church.

As Duke is a United Methodist seminary, in order to become a Lutheran pastor Sundberg had to attend a Lutheran seminary for a year, which she did in Philadelphia.

Since the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) requires pastors to spend a year “learning the ropes,” Sundberg next spent a year in Waltham, Mass., a suburb of Boston.

“When people ask me where I’m from,” she said with a laugh, “it’s always a hard question to answer.”

Following the internship, it was back to Durham, Sundberg said. She submitted her paperwork as to where she would like to serve. At the time, her parents had retired and were living in Loveland, Colo. She knew she wanted to be closer to them. Also, she was interested in campus ministry. The bishop told her there was a college town in northwest Nebraska — an area with which she was unfamiliar — that had been “praying for a pastor.”

In 2011, Sundberg became the new pastor at Chadron’s Immanuel Lutheran.

Being a pastor in one place for 12 years has allowed her to be with families through all sorts of changes, including marriages, baptisms and deaths, and walk with them. “That’s really a special part of being in one place for a long time.

The most ecumenical and wonderful event she has experienced is the Ecumenical Church Concert in December which the Chadron churches participate in. “Immanuel was involved in that before I came, but that’s been really important to me.”

In addition to singing, Sundberg plays cello, guitar and piano, and also has a mountain dulcimer. She’s led worship and played music at Crest View Care Center and Prairie Pines Assisted Living.

In terms of the church, Sundberg is proud of the Shepherd’s Pantry which feeds people with no questions asked. The church is also involved with Closer to Home, she added, and “Immanuel Lutheran is a church that feeds people.”

Sundberg is also involved with the Community Choir and music department at Chadron State College, and is a member of the Chadron Public Library Foundation board.

As to her decision to go forward from Chadron, Sundberg said it just feels like the right time. As to whom will be the next pastor, she said there will be an interim while the Nebraska Synod ELCA makes its decision.

Regarding her last service, it was full of emotion, Sundberg said, with a “blessing and sending ceremony,” during which people came and laid hands on her.

“They had done that when I came,” she said, “and it felt like it was the closing of this ministry. Of course, there was also a potluck.”

Sundberg is also bidding Chadron farewell, with plans to return to North Carolina, this time to Chapel Hill. “I have a large community of friends,” she said. “I call it a family of choice.” She plans to reconnect with people, and volunteering. She’s not done with ministry, she said, but will not be a parish pastor. She imagines she will do a Chaplaincy and minister to those in nursing homes as she has here.

Sundberg didn’t expect to be in Chadron as long as she has, and has never worked for 12 years in one place in either of her careers. “I feel like the community has embraced me here. I’ve been enchanted with the landscape. I’m going to miss the open spaces. This is a pretty special place.”