Superintendent concerned about state support

During a rare Friday evening meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester noted data from a Rural Matters report shows Nebraska is one of the lower states as far as getting any state support, but our students do well on scores. The point, she said, is rural schools have fewer resources than urban school and it’s important to get some financing in the rural areas.

Board member Boone Huffman noted state aid is dropping about $270,000, and Winchester added she contacted the State and was told the adjusted valuation went up by $220,000 and other receipts increased by over $150,000.

Hoff pointed out the district is $100,000 higher, as there is a $270,000 loss in state aid but $370,000 in receipts. Winchester said the premise is we have more resources, but numbers are vague and valuation could go up or down. She further explained the district needs increased by $100,000 so we should break even. According to the formula, she said, if resources go up state aid decreases but it should balance.