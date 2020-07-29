Superintendent Meyer addressing COVID concerns

Of course, she’s also already started work on the budget, but having been a superintendent for several years “I don’t get too excited in July. It’s usually August when I get more excited. You have to wait until Aug. 20 to get your valuation from the counties. I get to a point of where I can be until we get the valuation.”

Meyer also loves the fact that the district and the school board works in committees, which helps make the full school board meetings go faster and smoother. “That’s not something we did a lot of in my previous position, so I’m learning the ins and outs of that, but already I’ve had at least one of every committee meeting and can see the benefits this is going to reap.”

As for the start of school, Meyer said things are still in the green, a reference to the tri-color chart of various safety measures presented at the school board’s July meeting. The chart was also sent to district staff and parents.

Meyer also requested Panhandle Public Health District to do more of an online community “dial” rather than a county one. The dial, available at pphd.org, showed Chadron was still in the green as of Monday, and Meyer’s hoping we stay there with the bit of summer left and travelers coming through for vacation and events like the Sturgis rally.