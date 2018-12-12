Chadron Public Schools is starting the process to hire a new superintendent following the planned retirement of Dr. Caroline Winchester in 2020.
The school board Monday agreed to begin soliciting proposals from consultant firms to lead the search for Dr. Winchester’s replacement.
She has led the school district as superintendent for nine years, and has served as a superintendent for a total of 22 years. She was named the state’s Superintendent of the Year in 2016, and selected as The Chadron Record’s Co-Citizen of the Year with then-board member Terri Haynes.
During her career in education, she has worked as a science teacher, principal, adjunct professor and superintendent. She received her doctorate from University of Nebraska - Lincoln, educational administration specialists and master’s degrees were achieved at the University of Nebraska - Kearney. She has been very involved with the community of Chadron as well as the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA).
Dr. Winchester announced her plan to retire in June 2020 some time ago, and the board has been gearing up for the replacement process for some time now. Board President Tom Menke said once a consultant firm is selected, other details, such as how candidates will be vetted, will be determined. The district has no firm timetable in place for completing the process, but hopes to select its next superintendent sometime in 2019.
Also Monday, the board was scheduled to review its 2018-19 annual report. While pieces of the report are quarantined until after the state releases district-by-district test scores Dec. 20, Dr. Winchester said the document highlights many successes in the district outside of testing. For example, more than 73 percent of students are involved in activities outside the classroom, and typically more than 65 percent of parents at the primary, intermediate and middle schools attend parent teacher conferences. Those numbers are lower – closer to 50 percent – at the high school.
One academic piece that has been released is the district’s performance on the ACT, which is now administered to every junior during the spring semester.
Chadron High students scored an average of a 20.7 composite, which is above the state average.
“We’re always pleased with that,” Dr. Winchester said. “That’s a marker that people look at.”
Other indicators of academic excellence listed in the report include:
- the district’s third place ranking as one of the best high schools in the state by U.S. News and World Report
- 47 percent of 2018 graduates were awarded the Presidential Academic Excellence Award
- 82 percent of middle school students met spring to spring math growth goals
It’s even more telling that the district is reaching those types of milestones as both federal and state aid dollars decrease, shifting the fiscal responsibility to local property tax payers, Dr. Winchester said.
In 2016-17, federal dollars contributed to 6.7 percent of the school’s budget, while state dollars accounted for 45.4 percent. In 2017-18, those percentages were 4.8 and 46.9, while property tax accounted for 45.8 and 47.4 percent, respectively.
More than 55 percent of the district’s overall budget goes directly to instruction. Nebraska as a whole is ranked third in the nation for the highest percentage of dollars making it to the classroom, though it is 49th in the nation of state support of public education. Nebraska is also one of only four states that does not provide additional funding for facility construction and maintenance.
Given those challenges, it’s impressive that the district is dedicating nearly 56 percent of its budget to classroom instruction, Dr. Winchester said.