Survivor shares breast cancer experience

Because she is a medical provider herself, Wess said the hardest thing for her to do during this experience is to let other providers be in charge.

Wess currently has follow up radiation treatments in Scottsbluff every day of the work week. These are to prevent the cancer from reoccurring, she said, lowering the chance it will come back from 25 percent down to five.

As to why she chose Scottsbluff, she explained she did a lot of training there to become a PA, knew the staff there well and had a strong professional relationship with them. Further, she’s seen good results there when recommending patients who have received a cancer diagnosis.

The process when it comes to the treatment of and recovery from breast cancer is a long one, Wess said, and involves some navigating of the physical changes through which she has gone. She had her mastectomy in August and it will be spring of 2021 before she is able to have breast reconstruction done. Further, she suffered the hair loss common with cancer treatment, but noted the fatigue is the worst. She wants to do things with her family and watch her kids play sports, but often finds herself too tired to do things.