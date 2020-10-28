Survivor shares breast cancer experience

According to statistics from the American Cancer Society, about one in eight women in the United States — about 12 percent — will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. It’s estimated that 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in 220, in the U.S., as well as 48,530 new cases of Non-invasive breast cancer.
Heidi Wess, PA-C with Chadron Medical Clinic, received her breast cancer diagnosis in January of this year. She had a normal mammogram the previous year, and was due for the annual procedure when she noticed a lump in her breast. She watched the growth for a month to see if there was any change, and when there wasn’t she chose to get it checked out.
Following a mammogram and ultrasound, Wess underwent a biopsy in Scottsbluff, during which the lump was checked along with the lymph nodes in her armpit. Next came an MRI and a sentinel biopsy, in which the tumor was injected with a radioactive liquid. Wess explained this is done to determine if there is any spread of the tumor to the lymph nodes. There was some good news from the tests, which revealed there was no cancer anywhere else in her body.
Next came five months of chemotherapy in Chadron, with her oncologist Dr. Vincent Bjorling, followed by a month-long wait before Wess had a double mastectomy. The removal of her breast tissue, she said, means there is no tumor left.
Because she is a medical provider herself, Wess said the hardest thing for her to do during this experience is to let other providers be in charge.
Wess currently has follow up radiation treatments in Scottsbluff every day of the work week. These are to prevent the cancer from reoccurring, she said, lowering the chance it will come back from 25 percent down to five.
As to why she chose Scottsbluff, she explained she did a lot of training there to become a PA, knew the staff there well and had a strong professional relationship with them. Further, she’s seen good results there when recommending patients who have received a cancer diagnosis.
The process when it comes to the treatment of and recovery from breast cancer is a long one, Wess said, and involves some navigating of the physical changes through which she has gone. She had her mastectomy in August and it will be spring of 2021 before she is able to have breast reconstruction done. Further, she suffered the hair loss common with cancer treatment, but noted the fatigue is the worst. She wants to do things with her family and watch her kids play sports, but often finds herself too tired to do things.
Wess noted she’s grateful to have a strong support system of family, neighbors and co-workers who have been able to provide rides, meals, even simple things like call and text messages.
Women may have a normal mammogram one year and think they don’t need it the next, Wess said, but her experience shows just how quickly things can change. She strongly recommends them, especially for women over 50, and pointed out that not every woman will fell a lump during a self-examination, and a mammogram can pick up what a human touch cannot.
