Suspect questioned victim prior to fatal shooting

According to an affidavit for arrest filed last Friday, there appeared to be an argument between 72-year-old John Martinez and against 20-year-old Sage Little Moon, both of Chadron, prior to Martinez being shot in the head and killed.
The affidavit states at about 1:56 a.m. on Friday, July 23, an officer with the Chadron Police Department was informed of a possible shooting in the 300 block of Maple Street. While en route the officer was informed the suspect Little Moon had left the residence.
Two officers, including the initial respondent, arrived at the scene. The front door of the residence was observed to be broken, with glass shattered near the entrance. The officers were met by 18-year-old Sylis Little Moon and three minor children, who said Sage had shot their father. An AR style rifle was also observed, and though Sylis noted the rifle was Sage’s it was not the gun he used.
The officers located Martinez in the lower level of the residence with a wound on his head. A rescue unit was radioed to the scene to check for signs of life, but found none; Martinez was later confirmed deceased.
Located next to Martinez was a second AR style rifle with a magazine loaded in it and the safety switch set to fire. The rifle also had blood on it and one of the minor children said it was the one Martinez was shot with. Further, the officer was informed by one of the minors that they had witnessed Sage go downstairs and wake Martinez, asking where an item was, before shooting him. There was no information in the arrest affidavit as to what the item was.
Also located at the scene was Reva Little Moon, whom was known to officers to be in a dating relationship with Martinez with children in common. Reva further informed officers that Sage is her brother.
Other officers had previously dealt with Spencer High Hawk, who reported he was with Sage earlier in the morning at another residence and observed Sage to be drunk. Further, High Hawk suspected Sage had been using methamphetamine and cocaine, and that Sage assaulted High Hawk’s girlfriend, leading to a fight between Sage and High Hawk.
Chadron Police partnered with the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Oglala Sioux Tribe officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to locate Little Moon.
A vehicle reported stolen and believed to be used by Little Moon to was later found about six miles north of Rushville on Beaver Wall Road, and information was received that he was in Pine Ridge, S.D.
“Working with South Dakota authorities, along with the FBI, we were able to have the authorities in South Dakota take him into custody,” Hickstein said.
Formal charges of first-degree murder, a Class I felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony, have been filed against Little Moon. If found guilty, he faces up to 50 years or life in prison, or the death penalty.
As of Monday morning, he remained in custody and there was no information as to his bond or initial court appearance. An order to appoint a special prosecutor in the case was filed, but there was no indication of whether it was signed.
Prior to this incident, the last homicide in Chadron was in 2008 when CSC student Kenneth Pfeiffer Jr. was stabbed more than 50 times by his roommate Joseph Hotz, who had taken illegal substances prior to the event. Hotz was initially convicted in 2009 and sentenced to 42-125 years. However, that conviction was overturned in 2011 though Hotz chose to take a plea agreement rather than undergo a second trial. He was ultimately sentenced to 45-70 years in prison.