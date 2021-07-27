Suspect questioned victim prior to fatal shooting

According to an affidavit for arrest filed last Friday, there appeared to be an argument between 72-year-old John Martinez and against 20-year-old Sage Little Moon, both of Chadron, prior to Martinez being shot in the head and killed.

The affidavit states at about 1:56 a.m. on Friday, July 23, an officer with the Chadron Police Department was informed of a possible shooting in the 300 block of Maple Street. While en route the officer was informed the suspect Little Moon had left the residence.

Two officers, including the initial respondent, arrived at the scene. The front door of the residence was observed to be broken, with glass shattered near the entrance. The officers were met by 18-year-old Sylis Little Moon and three minor children, who said Sage had shot their father. An AR style rifle was also observed, and though Sylis noted the rifle was Sage’s it was not the gun he used.

The officers located Martinez in the lower level of the residence with a wound on his head. A rescue unit was radioed to the scene to check for signs of life, but found none; Martinez was later confirmed deceased.