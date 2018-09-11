A man was arrested last week after exhibiting suspicious behavior near a local bank.
Jonathan Landry, 21, was eventually arrested on an outstanding warrant from Idaho for felony eluding and has charges pending locally.
Chadron Police officers were called to the First National Bank North Platte Sept. 6 by someone inside the bank who advised they were afraid of a man sitting outside in the parking lot with a handgun. When officers arrived on seen, they contacted Landry, who was using the alias of Jackson Wolfie, in a vehicle and determined that he had a handgun.
During the course of the investigation, bank staff alerted law enforcement that they believed the man had been involved in suspicious financial transactions on a client’s account and that several money orders had been forged, mobile deposited and then withdrawn. The bank also discovered that several questionable checks were deposited at its ATM.
Landry was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and first degree forgery, a misdemeanor and a felony, in addition to the outstanding warrant from Idaho. He was booked into the Dawes County Jail on a bond of 10 percent of $10,000.