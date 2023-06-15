On Wednesday, June 14, Lt. Gabriel Walz responded to a report of two people acting suspiciously inside a vehicle parked in front of the courthouse.

Lt. Walz had contact with the vehicle and its two occupants, and based on observed behavior, asked for consent to look in the passenger’s purse, and the passenger consented.

Lt. Walz quickly located a partially smoked blue M-30 pill which based on his training and experience he recognized as being a suspected fentanyl tablet. After locating suspected illegal narcotics in the purse, Sgt. Chelsey Stolley and Officer Christina Hanson conducted a search of the vehicle. The search resulted in a seizure of: 322 M-30 fentanyl pills; 7.84g of methamphetamine; $394 in cash; and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, two Colorado area suspects were taken into custody. Twenty-five-year-old Lauren Armstrong was placed under arrest and taken to the Dawes County Jail. Armstrong was arrested for a Class II felony of possession with Intent to distribute Fentanyl, a Class IV felony of possession of methamphetamine and an infraction of possession of drug paraphernalia (infraction).

23-year-old Amanda Koger was also arrested for possession of Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at 10% of $50,000.00 each for the two suspects.

This investigation serves as a great reminder to the community, when you see something suspicious, call your local law enforcement officials to take a look into it. The department expressed appreciation to the public for their continued support and for all the information and tips that come in.