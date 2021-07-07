Sutherland gives high praise to Chadron

It’s officially been a month since Chadron’s new city manager, John Sutherland, started in the position, and in that time he’s been keeping busy with familiarizing himself with city staff.
“This is still a learning phase for me,” Sutherland said. “The most difficult thing for a new guy to come into a situation, is to get his arms around exactly what’s working and how it’s working before jumping to any conclusions. I’m certainly not going to jump into anything. I’m going to ask a lot of questions, get a lot of input from a lot of different people, and try to understand the community, the workforce and how the city operates. This is a huge learning opportunity.”
Among the highlights of his first month, Sutherland said he’s impressed with the efficiency and commitment of the city staff, and the willingness to work together across normal lines to get tasks done. “It’s very focused on the end result, very focused on delivering a good product at the end.” He further added this wasn’t a surprise, as Chadron presents itself well as a clean, friendly and obviously thriving town.
“Even though it’s a remote, rural, agricultural community that you would think would be suffering a bit, it doesn’t seem to be the truth in this case. People dedicated themselves to doing a good job, doing good work and working well together.”
His experience in other locations, he said, is when everyone shares ideas, focus and sense of direction, those are the keys to success. “Remember that we’re all working for the same positive result for the city in the long run. We’re all in this together, trying to make success.”
Having been in a more urbanized area prior to coming to Chadron, as he came to Chadron from Rapid City, Sutherland explained he and his wife, Connie Martin, didn’t live in the city itself but in one of the communities about 15 miles outside. It wasn’t a big change in that sense, coming to Chadron, he said, jokingly adding that coming to Chadron is more of a move from the country to the city.
The couple has been living in Chadron, and recently found a home they intend to purchase. “We’re planning to make this our permanent location. We moved to the big city.” Sutherland hasn’t been commuting from South Dakota, he pointed out, living in Chadron since mid-May. They have driven back and forth in the moving process.
Sutherland and Martin have four children between them, as well as nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren
This will be the first Fur Trade Days for the couple, and they’re looking forward to it.
Looking at the long-term, Sutherland hasn’t yet selected a specific project but understands the city has some water storage and distribution issues he’d like to prioritize, as well as some street paving issues. Such issues, he said, are not unusual, and he also wants to look at the areas of transportation and safety. “Those become areas of very high importance to me. We want to deliver a good product to our citizens.”
Another item of importance for him is presenting a balanced budget, and he and staff are deep into the budget discussions.
“I plan on being here for the long haul,” Sutherland said of his time in Chadron. “As long as I’m on the green side of the grass.” He further added, “Chadron’s got a good spirit to it. It’s a please to be part of the community.”