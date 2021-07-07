Sutherland gives high praise to Chadron

It’s officially been a month since Chadron’s new city manager, John Sutherland, started in the position, and in that time he’s been keeping busy with familiarizing himself with city staff.

“This is still a learning phase for me,” Sutherland said. “The most difficult thing for a new guy to come into a situation, is to get his arms around exactly what’s working and how it’s working before jumping to any conclusions. I’m certainly not going to jump into anything. I’m going to ask a lot of questions, get a lot of input from a lot of different people, and try to understand the community, the workforce and how the city operates. This is a huge learning opportunity.”

Among the highlights of his first month, Sutherland said he’s impressed with the efficiency and commitment of the city staff, and the willingness to work together across normal lines to get tasks done. “It’s very focused on the end result, very focused on delivering a good product at the end.” He further added this wasn’t a surprise, as Chadron presents itself well as a clean, friendly and obviously thriving town.

“Even though it’s a remote, rural, agricultural community that you would think would be suffering a bit, it doesn’t seem to be the truth in this case. People dedicated themselves to doing a good job, doing good work and working well together.”