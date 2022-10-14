 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sutherland resignation on council agenda

When Chadron City Council meets at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, among the items on the agenda is to formally accept the resignation of City Manager John Sutherland and appoint an interim city manager.

Sutherland has been the city manager for the past 16 months, having started in the position on June 1, 2021. He took over from Greg Yanker, who resigned the position on Dec. 31, 2020.

During his tenure Sutherland has been part of reorganizing the City departments to clarify to whom each staff member responds. He has also been a supporter of the solar project and using the City Streets Department to do street repairs rather than have such work contracted out.

During the council's Sept 19 meeting, he spoke to utilizing taxpayer dollars for projects such as street repairs, rather than letting it sit in the bank.

