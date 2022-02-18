Take the plunge next weekend

Those looking to test their tolerance to the cold or get a quick way to cool off, depending on the weather, are invited to dive in at the Chadron Polar Plunge Feb. 26 at the Hilltop Lanes Parking Lot.

Registration for the event is at 2:30 p.m., with the plunge at 3:30 p.m. followed by a plunge party. All proceeds will go to support Chadron Special Olympics, West Region Special Olympics and the Nebraska Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Prizes will also be given out to the top three fundraisers, and for the best costume.

Last year's plunge generated more than $3,600 and Melissa Nicholson stated since the plunge is back to its original format she hopes there will be some new plungers as well as past plungers who return.

This will be the fifth year the plunge has been in Chadron, Nicholson stated, and all proceeds stay in western Nebraska to help with regional tournaments and activities for the athletes.

To register, email manicholson15@yahoo.com or go online to sone.org/events/law-enforcement-torch-run/polar-plunge/polar-plunge.html

