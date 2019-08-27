A survey designed to determine public transportation needs in Chadron is now available for residents to provide input.
A Transportation Task Force has been exploring transportation obstacles and solutions in Chadron since December.
The 10-question survey will help the task force determine the demographics most in need of a better public transportation system, the barriers families face in relation to transportation, the highest demand locations, the cost passengers would be willing or able to pay, awareness of current options for transportation, how individuals prefer to request transportation assistance and what forms of public transportation would most likely be used.
The Transportation Task Force has examined several obstacles and possible solutions for various demographics and eventually hopes to finalize an action plan it can take to stakeholders for implementation. Among the topics explored on a more in-depth basis by the task force recently was transportation to and from school since the Chadron Public School District does not provide bus service.
The survey is available online at chadrad.com and will be on the City of Chadron website soon as well. Print copies are available at Western Community Health Resources. All residents of Chadron are encouraged to complete the survey, which will remain open until Sept. 30.