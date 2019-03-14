Chadron residents will have two opportunities in the near future to enjoy a taste of Chadron and the wider region at specialized events.
First up is A Taste of Chadron, put together by the bar and restaurant businesses in the downtown. On March 30, The Ridge, EJ’s BBQ, Fryday’s 120, the Bean Broker and Wild’s are sponsoring a special tasting event.
Tickets, which are on sale now, are $30 each and can be purchased at all of the participating businesses. Ticketholders will be able to sample one small plate and a drink at each business March 30 from 2-8 p.m. Vegetarian and non-alcoholic options will be available at every stop, and some of the menu choices include pulled pork sliders, vegetarian tacos, chicken wings, a Broker Greens salad, Wisconsin cheese curds and pickle fries.
The second event will serve as a fundraiser for the Chadron Arts Center. The board is sponsoring its first-ever Chadron Tapped and Uncorked tasting April 12 from 5-9 p.m. Regional wineries and breweries will be on hand to provide tastings, art vendors will be set up and a silent auction will also take place. Pre-sale tickets are $20 each, which entitles the ticketholder to the event entry, a glass and 10 tastings. Tickets are available from Chadron Arts Center board members or at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce. Individuals must be 21 years of age or older to attend.