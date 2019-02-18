The Chadron Record sponsored City-wide Garage Sales offer the perfect opportunity to clean out your basement, attic, closets or garage and earn a bi of extra cash.
Sales will take place both days May 3-4, but individual sellers can determine if they want to participate in one or both days.
KCSR will be broadcasting live from The Chadron Record office at 248 West Second Street May 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served during that time, so be sure to join us for lunch and shopping. The Record also will be offering subscription specials during the garage sale May 3. All new subscribers who sign up that day for an annual subscription will receive a discounted price.
The map of garage sales will be published May 1. Spots on the map must be reserved by April 24. Cost is just $20 to make sure shoppers can find you.
Don’t have a spot to host your garage sale? Rent a space at The Chadron Record office at 248 West Second Street for $25 (includes the price of your spot on the map).
Stop by The Chadron Record office, call 432-5511 or email julie.pfister@lee.net or kerri.rempp@lee.net to sign up for the garage sales today!