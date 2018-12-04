It's almost time for Christmas and to get the young ones in the spirit, The Chadron Record is hosting a Christmas Coloring Contest for kids from the northern Panhandle.
Have your kiddo choose one of the designs on this page and put their best creative stamp on it for a chance to win $20. The contest is open to children ages 12 and under. Once your child has completed their artwork, cut it out and return it to The Chadron Record. Completed contest entries can be brought to our office at 248 West Second St. in Chadron or mailed to PO Box 1084. Entries must be received no later than Dec. 19 at noon.
Chadron Record staff will judge the entries to determine the winner of the $20 prize.