Your chance to enter The Chadron Record's Cutest Couple Contest is about to end. Entries are due Feb. 14 by 3 p.m.
This is the second year for the TCR Cutest Couple photo contest, and all of our entrants have a chance to win a prize package that includes Rush hockey tickets and other great prizes from our advertisers. So whether you’re a new couple or you’ve been together 50 years, we want to see your photos!
Entering is easy and free. Head to the Record’s Facebook page and post your best couple photo in the comments on the post titled “Cutest Couple.” You can also email your photo with your name and contact information to chadron.record@lee.net.
Entries will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, when the staff of the The Chadron Record will select the Cutest Couple through a random drawing. The lucky couple will receive a prize package, including Rapid City Rush hockey tickets for the Feb. 23 game and other gifts from our advertisers.
All of the photos will be published in the Feb. 20 issue of The Chadron Record, when we announce the winners.