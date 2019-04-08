The Chadron Record was named the Class B Runner-up for the second consecutive year in the Better Newspaper Competition and earned the Omaha World Herald’s Service to Agriculture award for the fourth consecutive year.
The awards were presented Friday and Saturday during the Nebraska Press Association Convention. The contest recognized work during the 2018 calendar year from newspapers across the state.
The Omaha World Herald presents Service to Agriculture and Service to Community Awards in each circulation division every year. The Chadron Record has won the Class B agricultural award every year since 2016. This year’s entry recognized the paper’s Progress in Agriculture and Salute to Beef issues, as well as its regular inclusion of pages dedicated to agriculture, from front page stories to information about workshops geared to farmers and ranchers.
In capturing the Class B Runner-up title, the Record staff earned 22 individual awards for their efforts, including six first places, 11 second places and five third places.
The Chadron Record took second place in the coveted General Excellence category, with judges noting that the paper produces a lot of news items for its readers, involving an impressive amount of effort.
The newspaper staff swept the category featuring Special Editions published on multiple days, with its annual March Progress issues taking first, its series of sports and club magazines taking second and its twice-yearly Go, Do! publications nabbing third.
Record Editor Kerri Rempp took both first and second places in the In-Depth Writing category with her coverage of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission hearings and last year’s election cycle. She also picked up first place for her work on the paper’s Special Section, single issue publication “Remembering the Cowboy Line.” Rempp also grabbed the first place spot in Editorial Writing and for Front Page Design.
Judges said the “Remembering the Cowboy Line” edition was an easy choice for first place.
“This edition was outstanding for the writing, pictures, layout, headlines and printing. A lot of good work went into this edition,” they wrote.
Sales Manager Julie Pfister took first place in Single Retail Advertising Idea in Black and White. She earned second place honors in the Single Retail Advertising Idea in Color, Community Promotion Advertisement and Advertising Campaign categories. She also finished third with an entry in the Small Advertisement category.
Judges said Pfister’s ads were clean and easy to read, with information presented in creative ways.
Sports writer Brandon Davenport grabbed second place finishes in Feature Photography and Sports Pages. He was also second in Single Feature Story with an article about Gibbons Honey. Judges noted that the Gibbons Honey story followed the family’s role in producing honey and was an enjoyable read.
The Chadron Record also took second place for its Editorial Pages and Youth Coverage. Rempp and Pfister earned a joint third-place nod in Reader Interaction/Contest for their Valentine’s Day Cutest Couple effort, and Rempp brought home third place in Photo Pages for her coverage of the 2018 Polar Plunge. The Record’s Specialty Pages, which can range from Agriculture to Youth and Education to Lifestyles and Outdoors, finished in third place.