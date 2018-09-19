As fall hunting seasons kick off, hunters in the Nebraska Panhandle will be keeping a close eye on their trail cameras, and we want to see those photos!
The Chadron Record is sponsoring its first-ever Trail Camera Photo Contest, open to trail camera photos from anywhere in the Nebraska Panhandle, past or present. Our readers will vote on the Best Photo and the Funniest Photo.
Entries will be accepted until Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. All of the trail camera photos will be posted to the Record’s website at www.thechadronnews.com for our readers to select their favorites after entries close. The Best and Funniest photos will be announced Nov. 9 at noon. The owner of the Best Photo will receive a new trail camera to keep those photos coming, while the Funniest Photo owner will receive a jerky gun and spice package.
All of the photos will also be printed in the Nov. 14 issue of The Chadron Record.
There are two ways to enter your trail camera photos:
- Email your photo to kerri.rempp@lee.net. The email must include your name and contact information, a general location (i.e. Dawes County, Sioux County, Crawford, Chadron) of where the photo was taken and whether you want it entered in the contest for Best Photo or Funniest Photo.
- Visit The Chadron Record’s Facebook page and post your photo in the comments under the Trail Camera Photo Contest announcement post, along with the general location (i.e. Dawes County, Sioux County, Crawford, Chadron) where the photo was taken and whether you want it entered in the contest for Best Photo or Funniest Photo.
There is a limit of two entries per person.