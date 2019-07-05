It’s almost time for the sixth annual TCR Treasure Hunt, and this year’s will feature a special appearance by Ray and Faye Graves, the pioneer photographers who called Chadron home in the early 1900s.
The Graves captured thousands of photos of the region and the people who inhabited it. Ray died from the Spanish Flu epidemic 100 years ago this year, but Faye continued to operate their studio for years afterward. Their work was rediscovered in the 1970s when their old studio was being demolished, and the heavy equipment broke through a false wall, revealing glass plates. While many were destroyed, around a thousand were salvaged. They were forgotten again for a few years, when they were rediscovered in the second story of The Chadron Record.
The photos are now housed at Chadron State College and were the subject of a showing earlier this year at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. The Record and the Sandoz Center are collaborating on this year’s TCR Treasure Hunt, with the Sandoz Center providing access to some of the Graves photos.
Participants will follow the footsteps of Ray and Faye through Chadron’s downtown historical district, figuring out clues and solving puzzles for a chance to win $100 in Chadron Chamber Bucks.
As an additional treat this year, TCR Treasure Hunters will have the chance to meet Ray and Faye Graves. The couple, portrayed by Jim and Carol Wright of Chadron, will be on hand to share information about their lives and take photos with the participants. Readers will be able to find out more about Ray and Faye Graves during this year’s Greenwood Cemetery Tours, at which the Wrights will also play the couple.
The TCR Treasure Hunt kicks off outside The Record office at 248 West Second St. at noon, Friday, July 12. It is open to all ages, and playing as a team is encouraged. All stops along the way are within walking distance.
Given the projected temperatures, it’s also suggested everyone bring along water bottles to carry along on their journey. The Record will also have drinks available before and after the treasure hunt.