Teacher furthers Holocaust education

This past summer, Chadron Middle School teacher Mary Traphagan spent a week in North Carolina expanding here knowledge of a subject she’s been studying since her early teens — the Holocaust. From July 23-28, she attended the 20th annual Martin and Doris Rosen Summer Symposium. This year’s topic was “Photography and Film During and After the Holocaust.”

Traphagan noted her interest in studying the Holocaust began when she was a student herself at CMS, specifically in the eighth grade. “I just saw some things in photographs that I never thought people would do to each other,” she said. “I’ve been asking myself the same question all these years — how and why did this happen? I don’t think you’ll find an answer.

“There’s so much information. It’s multi-faceted. It’s very complicated, and in some ways it’s simple.”

Though she doesn’t have a degree in Holocaust Studies, Traphagan is an eight-year member of the Institute of Holocaust Education of Nebraska (IHEN). Her territory includes the Panhandle, making her the resource for Holocaust education in the area. Though she’s not had schools reach out to her, other organizations such as the Gering Library Association and the Westerners retirement group have. She’s also done the Graves lecture Series twice, with another lecture planned for the spring.

As to how she came to be at the symposium, Traphagan received information from IHEN and applied for it. However, she added with a laugh, between her application and the award she forgot about it. With it being her fist time to North Carolina and the Appalachians, she described it as a beautiful area that was nice and cool with rain every afternoon.

“It was a lot of work, and really emotional too,” she said of the event. “But it was well worth it.”

The symposium included presentations from Dr. Elizabeth Bellows, Dr. Michael Berenbaum, Laura Bialis, Christina Chavarria, Holocaust survivor Peter Feigl, Dr. Dorota Glowacka, Dr. Thomas Pegelow Kaplan, Dr. Miriam Klein Kasenoff, Sheryl Ochayon, Bianca Stigter, Rabbi Ailty Weinreb, Dr. Daniel Uziel and Dr. Racelle Weiman.

Themes included: how to use films in the classroom, age appropriate curriculum, development of new lessons on the Holocaust, visual propaganda, Germany and the change from democracy to dictatorship, the perception of females during the Holocaust and the current climate of anti-semitism in the United States.

They also viewed a new documentary, "Three Minutes: A Lengthening," about rediscovering old film and the investigative work to discover the people, places and time filmed.

Traphagan further noted each of the speakers had a specific subject. But though the topics varied, one of the best parts for her was being in a group of like-minded educators totally focused on this subject. Though she teaches Social Studies and American History at the middle school, her private focus has always been the Holocaust.

“I’d never been in a room with people as passionate or interested in the subject as I am. I met people from all over the United States. The speakers were truly amazing.”

One experience in particular Traphagan spoke of was a visit with Dr. Glowacka. The doctor has been to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., home to more than three million photos. These come from perpetrators, liberators and Nazi-hired photographers.

“These are photographs the public doesn’t see,” Traphagan said. “When you go to the Holocaust museum in D.C. the display you see is a small fraction for the public. They have to be very careful about what they put in the public eye out of respect for the victims, and some of them are so horrid it’s not something the public wants to see.”

Glowacka also presented on the perception of the female body during the Holocaust.

Another, 93-year-old survivor Peter Feigl, was one of 3,500 Jewish children rescued from the village of Le Chambon sur Lignonin southern France, a rescue story Traphagan had never heard before.

“He was amazing. Sharp as a tack, and didn’t miss a beat.”

Though she learned plenty on her trip, Traphagan said the photography combined with the information makes the stories that much more real. “It was devastating to listen to. For me, it put a new perspective on the human part of the story that I’ve looked at, but not as in-depth."

Traphagan also was able to visit a synagogue, the Temple of the High Country, where she met and visited with Rabbi Weinreb. She is now working with one of the men from the synagogue to help tell the story of his family’s escape to Russia and on to the United States.

Another presenter and survivor, Dr. Miriam Klein, spoke of her family’s journey through Spain to catch a ship to the U.S., forced to leave her sister behind.

Dr. Michael Berenbaum, also a rabbi, works in Los Angeles to ensure authenticity in Hollywood movies. “If they’re going to claim it as based on true story,” Traphagan said, “it has to be historically accurate.” He recently worked on “The Zookeeper’s Wife.” At the symposium, he presented on anti-semitism in the world today.

“Everything was very personable,” Traphagan noted. “All these people interacted with you the whole week so you got to really know each other.

"The opportunity to attend this symposium was like a dream come true for an educator that has done research, written classes, given presentations, taught classes and held discussion groups with all ages. This opportunity verified that what I have learned and used is the proper way to present information on a difficult and painful subject of history.

"Being in a room full of like minded people who are also as passionate about the subject of the Holocaust was simply put…..amazing! We were a 'think tank' of sharing ideas, voicing concerns and collaborating new ways to present information to a variety of audiences."

Traphagan will use the information from the symposium, and her years of research, in her own classroom. A teacher in Crawford for 18 years before coming to Chadron, she had a semester-long Holocaust class she wrote herself. At Chadron, she teaches a Holocaust unit and the school teaches novels about the Holocaust.

She recently received a grant from the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation to add to the Holocaust curriculum. On Jan. 15, the school will be home to a large display including new books along with travelling trunks from Holocaust institutes.

“We’re all very excited about that.”

As for the students, Traphagan said during the unit they are very interested and ask a lot of questions. “Some of them are very unfamiliar. Some of them have heard the word. Some of them, not so much. You can go into a million levels of this stuff, but we go through the basics.”

She’s even had several students take her course and decide this is a subject they want to research further. There is always a student in the National History Day projects headed by Cathy Kaus, Traphagan said, who will do a Holocaust-related project. Subjects have included Nazi propaganda, Anne Frank, Oscar Schindler and Sir Nicholas Winton.

Though Traphagan has never applied for the symposium before, she’s continued her education through monthly specialized seminars from Echoes and Reflections, which are also available to the public.

She’s looking to attend the symposium next year as well, and noted the focus has already been selected. “It’s so fitting with the times. It’s destruction of information, propaganda and book burning.” Former CSC professor Dr. Bruce Mackh will present as part of the program.

"It was a life changing experience for me," Traphagan said of the symposium, "and has opened my resources for future Holocaust studies!"