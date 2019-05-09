It’s summer vacation for Sioux County students and teachers, but for one teacher summer vacation won’t end in August.
The school’s mathematics teacher, Barbara Engebretsen, affectionately known as Mrs. E., retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year, ending her teaching career in the same district where it began 45 years ago.
“Mrs. E. has truly been a blessing to our school system and community over the years. We could not have asked for a better teacher, employee, mentor, friend and community member,” said Sioux County Superintendent Dr. Brett Gies during the district’s graduation ceremony, at which Mrs. E. was recognized for her contributions.
Engebretsen made a home in northwest Nebraska, discovering the beauty of the Great Plains after leaving Florida for a session of summer school in Wyoming. Though she was used to endless sunshine and the vast expanse of the ocean on the horizon, she found familiarity in the Great Plains.
“Here’s what I like about the Plains,” she told The Chadron Record in 2008 when she marked 35 years with the district. “My family likes to fish, so we would go to the Everglades. You could look out and see vast expanses of grasslands. To me the Plains have attributes of where I grew up.”
Her interest in the Great Plains was sparked during a college work study program, where she worked with a secretary who shared stories about Wyoming. It prompted her to enroll in a session of summer school at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. After earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami, where she played clarinet in the Hurricane Marching Band, she decided to return to Wyoming for graduate school. She earned her master’s degree in mathematics education from the University of Wyoming and began searching for a way to remain in her now-beloved Great Plains.
“Mrs. E. had two job offers for teaching and thank goodness she decided to accept the offer from Sioux County where she has taught for the past 45 years,” Dr. Gies said.
As much as she loves her adopted environment, she loves the people and relationships she’s found in Nebraska even more.
“I like the fact that through school, through quilting, I can go all kinds of places and see someone I know,” Engebretsen said in 2008. “That’s why I choose to be here and stay here. I don’t know if that exists in the city. I wasn’t an adult in the city, but I know it exists here.”
“I personally will miss working with Mrs. E. She comes to school each day with a smile, a sparkle in her eye and a positive attitude. She is usually the first teacher to arrive greeting staff and students and the last to leave. She has been a strong supporter of our students and school,” Dr. Gies said. “I admire Mrs. E. for her passion and love for teaching still to this day. I see her interacting with students and sharing how math is at the center of everything we do though we may not realize it or see it.”
Her students over the years have frequently been reminded of a list of professions that use mathematics and have experienced real-life applications of mathematics. When Engebretsen and her husband, Lee, were building their home, for example, she brought projects to the classroom for students to work out, and in 2007 when Highway 20 was under construction, her students helped a contractor with a formula for a set of steps from the highway to a residence.
“It surprises students how much math is used in the world,” Engebretsen said in 2008. “You have to trust that what you learn now will have an application later. You don’t have to like (math) but it’s to your advantage to learn to do it.”
In more than four decades of teaching, she’s seen her students go on to serve on the local school board, become teachers or pursue other careers, and has even taught the children and grandchildren of some of her first students. She’s told all of them to find something they are passionate about and hopes she’s inspired a life-long love for learning in general.
“You hope you’re doing positive things to affect each group of students to give them a good foundation. I hope they leave here and say, ‘I’m just curious about the world. I guess I’ll go out and learn something,’” she said in 2008.
During graduation in April, it was apparent that Engebretsen’s hope of impacting each group of students has been fulfilled.
“There is a saying that while you may not change the entire world, you can certainly influence your small corner of it,” Dr. Gies said at graduation. He asked all of Mrs. E.’s students to stand, followed by a long list of other individuals: parents of her students, grandparents of her students, co-workers, friends and family members. With dozens of people standing, Dr. Gies reinforced Engebretsen’s impact.
“Mrs. E. and everyone here, this is what teaching is all about. This is what being a good person is all about. This is something far greater than any gold, silver money or any riches could buy,” Dr. Geis said. “Mrs. E. you have an enormous positive impact on our small corner of the world. Thank you for making SCHS the school that it is today and thank you for all you have given to our school, our students and our community.”
Engebretsen was presented with an honorary Sioux County High School diploma during the district’s graduation.
At her retirement party May 3, she visited again with many of those former students and parents of former students, still hoping they have found their passion and expressing appreciation for the joys of the last 45 years.
“I’ve been very blessed,” she said.