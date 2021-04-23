 Skip to main content
TeamMates chapter hosting fundraiser

The Chadron TeamMates chapter is sponsoring a T-shirt and sweatshirt fundraiser beginning today and ending May 7. Individuals can choose from two T-shirts, two long sleeve T-shirts, two crewneck sweatshirts, and two hooded sweatshirts. Prices range from $17 to $32.

To order, visit stores.inksoft.com/teammates/shop/home. All proceeds go to the Chadron TeamMates chapter.

TeamMates Mentoring Program began in 1991 with the vision of University of Nebraska Head Football Coach Tom Osborne and his wife Nancy. The Chadron TeamMates chapter currently serves 55 students and has 45 mentors.

