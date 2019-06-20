A Chadron man will spend at least six months in prison after being convicted of a Class IV felony.
Russell Ten Fingers was sentenced to one year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections by Judge Travis O’Gorman during Dawes County District Court last week.
He was originally arrested for a violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act, which was later amended to an attempted Class III or IIIa felony as part of a plea bargain.
Ten Fingers’ attorney, Dawes County Public Defender Rebecca Chasek, asked for a sentence of probation so Ten Fingers could transfer the sentence to Minnesota to be with his wife and children. Barring that, she asked for a fine.
County Attorney Vance Haug objected to probation, saying this was not the first time Ten Fingers has failed to register as a sex offender, and he complicated matters further by failing to appear in court in May. He asked the court for a term of incarceration, saying Ten Fingers hasn’t taken responsibility for his actions.
Judge O’Gorman sided with Haug, saying Ten Fingers has shown he cannot be trusted on probation by failing to register and failing to appear.
“You continue to disrespect the law,” he said.
Ten Fingers will receive credit for 11 days of time served and be eligible for parole in six months if he earns all of his good behavior time. He cussed under his breath as he left the courtroom.
Three individuals were arraigned on multiple charges in court last week.
You have free articles remaining.
Mikael Howard and Janna Davis each entered not guilty pleas to six charges against them. The pair was arrested in April after search warrants were served at their residence on Maple Street. They are each charged with four felonies and two infractions: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon while in commission of a felony, possession of a short shotgun, child abuse, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Howard and Davis will each appear in court again Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.
Richard Reyes entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges, second degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He will also appear in court again Aug. 13. His attorney, Jon Worthman, asked for his bond to be reduced from $100,000 to $5,000, a request that was denied.
Three other individuals reached plea agreements with the state during the most recent court session. Derek Grinnell entered a plea of no contest to one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class IV felony. He will be sentenced Aug. 13.
Gary and Wayne High Hawk struck identical plea bargains with prosecutors, each entering no contest pleas to possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class IV felony. They, too, will be sentenced Aug. 13.
The court also released Keith Sanders of Alliance from his probation early. He was sentenced in 2017 to three years of probation. Sanders wrecked his car on Highway 385 in August 2015 and responding law enforcement officers discovered heroin, hashish and cocaine during the accident investigation. He was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and eventually entered a plea bargain that saw him plead guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. The other two counts were dismissed.
Both Haug and Worthman, who represents Sanders, said it appears Sanders has been a model probationer. Judge O’Gorman agreed.
“I didn’t think you’d complete it, I really didn’t,” he said. “You’ve exceeded everybody’s expectations.”
In other business, pre-trial conferences were set for Matosapa Richards and David Rhembrandt. Richards will be in court again July 9 at 1 p.m. in two separate cases, while Rhembrandt will appear Aug. 13. The court also scheduled a hearing for a motion to suppress for July 23 at 9 a.m. for Taylan Shutz.