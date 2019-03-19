The northern Panhandle will be well represented this week at the State Speech Meet at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Eleven students will compete in eight events Thursday and Friday after placing in the top three at their respective District Speech Meets last week.
The region has District Champions in two events headed into the state event. Maddie Sandstrom of Chadron won the B-6 Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose in Gering March 11. Morgan Edmund took the championship title in the D2-6 Extemporaneous Speaking event that same day. Edmund was also District Runner-up in D2-6 Persuasive Speaking.
The region also had several other District Runners-up, including: Abby Hyer and Claire Margetts of Chadron in B-6 Duet Acting, Ryan and Zackary Wellnitz of Gordon-Rushville in C1-6 Duet Acting, Evan Jones-Hazledine, Ivy Jones-Hazledine, Jacob Wellnitz and Zackary Wellnitz of Gordon-Rushville in C1-6 Oral Interpretation of Drama, Becca Hanson of Hemingford in C1-6 Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose.
Ryan Wellnitz also qualified in the C1-6 Oral Interpretation of Poetry by placing third, and Evan Jones-Hazledine took third in C1-6 Humorous Prose to qualify for state.
Students who medaled by placing in the top six at their District Speech Meets are as follows:
B-6 Duet Acting
2 – Abby Hyer and Claire Margetts, Chadron
4 – Jameson Margetts and Maddi Pelton, Chadron
B-6 Entertainment Speaking
5 – Charlotte Toftum, Chadron
B-6 Oral Interpretation of Drama
4 – Alexis Conboy, Austin McCabe, Kennady Stack, Maddi Pelton and Spencer Blundell, Chadron
5 – Abby Hyer, Claire Margetts, Grace Sorenson, Jameson Margetts and Mande Wollesen, Chadron
B-6 Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose
1 – Maddie Sandstrom, Chadron
B-6 Oral Interpretation of Poetry
6 – Alexis Conboy
B-6 Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose
5 – Lateisha Ngoi, Chadron
C1-6 Duet Acting
2 – Ryan Wellnitz and Zackary Wellnitz, Gordon-Rushville
4 – Danea Hanson and Mackenzie Glendy, Hemingford
C1-6 Informative Speaking
5 – Ivy Jones-Hazledine, Gordon-Rushville
C1-6 Oral Interpretation of Drama
2 – Evan Jones-Hazledine, Ivy Jones-Hazledine, Jacob Wellnitz and Zackary Wellnitz, Gordon-Rushville
5 – Danea Hanson, Emma Gomez, Kaitlyn Fritzler and Mackenzie Glendy, Hemingford
6 – Jacob Clouse, Kylie Mendiola, Maggie Moss and Sara Knote, Hemingford
C1-6 Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose
2 – Becca Hanson, Hemingford
3 – Evan Jones-Hazledine, Gordon-Rushville
C1-6 Oral Interpretation of Poetry
3 – Ryan Wellnitz, Gordon-Rushville
C1-6 Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose
6 – Aspen Rittgarn, Gordon-Rushville
D2-6 Extemporaneous Speaking
1 – Morgan Edmund, Sioux County
D2-6 Oral Interpretation of Drama
5 – Ashley Burrows, Charles Twarling-Schiaffo, Gabriel Varvel, Jocelyn Varvel and Logan DeCoste, Hay Springs
D2-6 Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose
5 – Allen McCumbers, Sioux County
D2-6 Oral Interpretation of Poetry
6 – Grace Skavdahl, Sioux County
D2-6 – Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose
5 – Grace Skavdahl, Sioux County
D2-6 Persuasive Speaking
2 – Morgan Edmund, Sioux County
4 – Kodie Rempp, Sioux County