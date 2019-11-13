Safeway, Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) and the community are collaborating again this year to provide Thanksgiving meals to low-income residents in Dawes County.
Safeway is sponsoring the Turkey Bucks program, and community residents can help by making a donation at Safeway upon check-out to help purchase holiday meals.
“We are excited to partner with Safeway to offer these meals to those in need,” said Bonnie Beckstrom, NCAP’s Community Services Director. “Besides reducing hunger, the program spreads holiday cheer to those in need.”
Applications can be picked up and returned in Chadron at NCAP offices, 270 Pine Street or 127 West Second Street, or in Crawford at the Crawford Clipper office, 435 Second Street.
Applications must be received by noon on Monday, Nov. 18. Late applications will not be considered. The number of available meals is based on donations and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Meals will include a frozen holiday turkey and traditional side dishes and will be available for pick-up sometime on or around Tuesday, Nov. 19 in Chadron at the NCAP Outreach Office, 127 West Second Street, and in Crawford at the RSVP office, 339 Second Street. Meal recipients will be notified by phone of the exact day and time of pick-up.