In October the Happy Hustlers attended the annual 4-H achievement banquet where we received the Club of Excellence Award.

At our November meeting we elected new officers. The following are the results: President – Cole Madsen, Vice-President – Morgan Schommer, Secretary – Cody Penaluna, Treasurer – Dylan Davidson, News Reporter – Sofia Center, Historian – Annabelle VanderMay, Pledge Leader – Phoebe Center. After the meeting The Happy Hustlers went to Walmart and shopped for Christmas presents for the program, Caring & Sharing.

At our next meeting all members will bring canned goods for a canned food drive. Within the club there will be a contest to see who will bring the most. Thanks to our community for supporting our club! The Happy Hustlers 4-H Club is off to a great start on the new 4-H year!

