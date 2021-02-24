Theatre performance will be live streamed

No live audience members will be in Chadron State College’s Black Box Theatre when four actors take to the stage in Seventy Scenes of Halloween later this month. Those who wish to watch the show on CSC Live should register to obtain a password for viewing at www.csc.edu/theatre/seatreservation/index.csc. The password is good for one performance. None of the performances will be recorded. The Feb. 25 through 27 performances will be at 7 p.m., and the Feb. 28 performance will be at 2 p.m.
David Craven, interim director of theatrical performances, said the comedy drama, Seventy Scenes of Halloween, is an absurdist piece centered on the relationship of the couple who has been together nine years.
“Their relationship is hitting some road bumps and there are a lot of things going on. The author decided to explore the relationship of this couple by writing all these scenes that revolve around Halloween. The scenes explore what this couple has been through and Halloween seems the perfect holiday to place a couple in jeopardy. All the demons of their relationship come out,” Craven said.
The play includes 70 scenes that range from 15 seconds to three and a half minutes, but they are not presented in a set order. After opening night, the actors will know the order of scenes for the remainder of the run.
“It would be too cruel to change the order every night,” Craven said. “The author wrote 70 scenes but it's up to the director to decide what story he or she is trying to tell. Therefore, the director decides what the arc of the story is and puts the scenes in the order to tell that story. I've been wanting to work on this piece for years. I looked back at the author’s original order of scenes which has a more nonchalant, hopeful ending. I am taking it to a darker place with the order of scenes I’ve selected.”
Craven said this show is going to be great for audiences who have become accustomed to three to five-minute video clips because they won’t get bored. He and Cavin also planned scene transitions to maintain the momentum of the show.
“One of the things I initially wanted to do as the director is avoid a blackout after every scene. Scott helped me work on this challenge to make sure that as soon as the previous scene stops there's nobody on stage resetting the scene. The next scene starts almost exactly where the last scene stopped,” Craven said.
CAST
Jeff: Zackary Wellnitz of Rushville
Joan: Trinity Dietrich of Spearfish, S.D.
Beast: Caleb Twite of White River, S.D.
Witch: Kiersten Luce of Cheyenne, Wyo.
CREW
Stage Manager: Kyeisha Garza of Scottsbluff
Asst Stage Manager: Levi O’Dell of Piedmont, S.D.
Sound Designer: Christopher Lidgett of Norfolk
Sound Board Operator: Jarrod Paul of Gordon
Light Board Operator: Oliva Freeze of Bridgeport, Neb.
Camera Operators: Samuel LaRive of Hot Springs, S.D. and Reidun Hammer of Dubois, Wyo.
Costume Supervisor: Cheyenne Bacon of Lewellen, Neb.