Theatre performance will be live streamed

No live audience members will be in Chadron State College’s Black Box Theatre when four actors take to the stage in Seventy Scenes of Halloween later this month. Those who wish to watch the show on CSC Live should register to obtain a password for viewing at www.csc.edu/theatre/seatreservation/index.csc. The password is good for one performance. None of the performances will be recorded. The Feb. 25 through 27 performances will be at 7 p.m., and the Feb. 28 performance will be at 2 p.m.

David Craven, interim director of theatrical performances, said the comedy drama, Seventy Scenes of Halloween, is an absurdist piece centered on the relationship of the couple who has been together nine years.

“Their relationship is hitting some road bumps and there are a lot of things going on. The author decided to explore the relationship of this couple by writing all these scenes that revolve around Halloween. The scenes explore what this couple has been through and Halloween seems the perfect holiday to place a couple in jeopardy. All the demons of their relationship come out,” Craven said.

The play includes 70 scenes that range from 15 seconds to three and a half minutes, but they are not presented in a set order. After opening night, the actors will know the order of scenes for the remainder of the run.