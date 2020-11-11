Theatre to debut ‘What’s Next?’

How does a theatre department present a play that is socially distanced during a pandemic? This question, combined with time travel and how it could result in alternate outcomes, led Chadron State College Professor Scott Cavin into a collaboration with Artist-in-Residence Jenn Poarch and playwright David Craven, a former CSC Artist-in-Residence, who lives in Georgia, to develop a concept.
Their final product, “What’s Next?” will debut Nov. 12-15 in the Student Center. Performances are free and will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Seat reservations are required and can be made online. Face coverings and social distancing are required.
The origin story centers on a college freshman, Arthur, who shows up early to a class hoping to chat with a girl who interests him. Through this scene, the audience learns a bit about Arthur's background and his friends. Will he gain enough confidence to ask out Jenny?
The three additional scenes, in two different dorm lobbies and a student center, are possible alternate endings to the origin story. Each audience will view the scenes in a different order.
Poarch, who is directing the production, said new characters are introduced, as well as new circumstances, some beyond the characters’ control. All of these introductions affect Arthur, his opinions, behavior, and growth, she said.
Topics addressed in the production include change, insecurities, gun control, and bullying.
“By listening to others and paying attention to things around us, we can control how we react to any given circumstance,” Poarch said. “The story is intended to be open-ended in all aspects. It can take place anywhere really and anytime between 2005 and present-day. Of course, being on the Chadron State College campus, as the director, I am tailoring it to this area and its environment.”
Four audiences of 14 individuals each will view the first scene in the Bordeaux, Ballroom, Scottsbluff, and Lakota Rooms. After viewing one of the 20-minute scenes, each group will walk to the next location for another performance until they have seen the entire show.
Cavin said Director of the Panhandle Public Health District Kim Engel approved the play and commented that it was an innovative way to have a safe production.
“We’re trying to survive and thrive in the pandemic. This approach is similar to guerilla theatre. The audience moves with us and we all adapt to change together. We’re moving out of our comfort zone. We had to do that when M-Hall was being renovated in 2000,” Cavin said.
Poarch said the unique format requires actors to be quick on their feet.
“The actors have to be ready for new dialogue and other changes. It’s also the point of the show. There’s nothing to pull from. This production has never been performed before so we all get to interpret everything together,” Poarch said.
Cast
Ashlynn Grudzinski of Aurora, Aubrey Garrett of Alliance, Bailey Bierle of Midland, S.D., Caleb Twite of White River, S.D., Chris Lidgett of Norfolk, Cody Madrigal of Omaha, Halle Smith of Wheatland, Wyo., Jarret Buchholz of Arnold, Jarrod Paul of Gordon, Josie Fritz of Rapid City, S.D., Levi O'Dell of Piedmont, S.D., Olivia Freeze of Bridgeport, Sam LaRive of Hot Springs, S.D., and Zak Wellnitz of Rushville
Understudies
Kiersten Luce of Cheyenne, Wyo., Kyeisha Garza of Scottsbluff, and Cheyenne Bacon of Lewellen
Costume Designer
Brittney Peters of Rapid City, S.D.
Stage Managers
Kyeisha Garza of Scottsbluff, Madison Kinney of Gering, Cheyenne Bacon, and Trinity Dietrich of Spearfish, S.D.
Production Stage Manager
Courtney Smith of Hampton
CSC Live helps Theatre expand its audience
Similar to many Chadron State College events since March, the first fall Theatre production featured adaptations. According to Professor Scott Cavin, the Oct. 1 CSC Live stream of “I Love You. You’re Perfect. Now Change.” reached approximately 300 high school students at multiple locations around western Nebraska. The following night, an additional 317 viewers at 115 unique sites streamed the play.
“Most viewers expected only one camera so they were pleasantly surprised by the use of multiple cameras and multiple views. Overall, it was a very positive experience,” Cavin said. “It’s exciting and fun. We’ll do it again. We want to offer this to people who don’t yet feel comfortable in the theatre.”
Cavin said when he contacted Concord Theatricals regarding an exception for licensing the play to be seen via CSC Live, they were willing to work with the college.
“They were eager just to get the product out there. With the pandemic, theatres are almost vacant. They quickly approved my request,” Cavin said.
Digital Graphic Designer Daniel Binkard, who collaborated with Cavin and Jenn Poarch to translate the stage presentation to video, said they acquired a set of equipment that can be used for other streamed events in the Memorial Hall auditorium, such as commencement.
Binkard trained Shanie Hollenbeck, a recent Theatre graduate, to run the live stream including the cameras, switcher, and streaming software. She directed test broadcasts during rehearsals, and the two live broadcasts.
“I advised Shanie on shot setups, and she had a great instinct for how she would switch from a wide shot to a close-up, and so on throughout the performance,” Binkard said.
In planning the broadcasts, Binkard offered adjustments ideal for video delivery.
“The cameras don't respond to the contrast levels of theatrical lighting the same way our eyes do, so we needed to factor that in. We also worked with the student workers on the sound mix, sound for the broadcast, to make sure the actors' voices, Bobby Pace's piano, and the pre-recorded sound elements all came through at appropriate levels,” Binkard said. “It was a busy time, and I think everyone involved did a fantastic job.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!