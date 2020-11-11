Theatre to debut ‘What’s Next?’

Topics addressed in the production include change, insecurities, gun control, and bullying.

“By listening to others and paying attention to things around us, we can control how we react to any given circumstance,” Poarch said. “The story is intended to be open-ended in all aspects. It can take place anywhere really and anytime between 2005 and present-day. Of course, being on the Chadron State College campus, as the director, I am tailoring it to this area and its environment.”

Four audiences of 14 individuals each will view the first scene in the Bordeaux, Ballroom, Scottsbluff, and Lakota Rooms. After viewing one of the 20-minute scenes, each group will walk to the next location for another performance until they have seen the entire show.

Cavin said Director of the Panhandle Public Health District Kim Engel approved the play and commented that it was an innovative way to have a safe production.

“We’re trying to survive and thrive in the pandemic. This approach is similar to guerilla theatre. The audience moves with us and we all adapt to change together. We’re moving out of our comfort zone. We had to do that when M-Hall was being renovated in 2000,” Cavin said.

Poarch said the unique format requires actors to be quick on their feet.