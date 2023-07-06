Today, July 6, is the start of the annual Bands on Bordeaux concert series, and the opening show is one familiar with Chadron.

This year marks the third Bands appearance in a row for Nathan Dean, though he's certainly more recognized by the group name "Nathan Dean and the Damn Band," a moniker picked up based off of people's reaction when they knew the band would be playing. they were originally known as "Nathan Dean and No Quiet Hours"

Dean is the only original member of the band these days, having started it back in 2005, and they have plenty of original music out. he described their style as more 90's country. Playing along with Dean are Jason Judd, Bill Bogan and Chris Duke.

Dean has said he enjoys being able to change people’s moods and be an outlet for them to let loose through his band’s shows. “I also love watching people dance and have a good time, and being part of that, is always fulfilling.”

Another kick for him is seeing people sing along, especially to the band’s original music.

The band plays more than 200 shows each year, and has shared the stage with the likes of Dylan Scott, LOCASH, Big and Rich, Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers Band, Diamond Rio and Eric Church.

Their performance at Bands on Bordeaux kicks off a long stint for the group on their "Unsupervised Tour," which takes them into Montana on Friday, North Dakota over the weekend, and across Wyoming next week before a six-day streak at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson, Wyo.

The band takes the stage from 6-9 p.m. at Railroad Park at First and Main, but be sure to check out the vendor and kids games as well, and get signed up for this year's Chadron Rotary Colter Run.

Lawn chairs are recommended for seating, as last November's windstorm took out the sheltered picnic area of the park, and those 21 and older need to have their IDs ready if they plan to partake of the cash bar.

Bands on Bordeaux continues through July with Tim Zach July 13, the Rowan Grace Band July 20 and Bar Flies July 27, and the Ashley Wineland Band performing the encore show Aug. 17.