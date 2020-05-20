Third COVID-19 error corrected

The number of COVID-19 cases in Dawes County was officially back down to 1 after a coding error on the state list and map was corrected. The case was actually in Dawson County, and this is the third time such an error has occurred.
Recent drive thru testing provided a total 453 tests in the Panhandle, with 449 coming back negative. Two tests in Scotts Bluff County were positive, and results are still awaited on two tests, as of Monday afternoon.
March 2-May 17
Positive: 86
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 54
Active cases: 32
• Box Butte County: 1 case (recovered)
• Cheyenne County: 10 cases (3 active, 7 recovered)
• Dawes County: 1 case (active)
• Kimball County: 10 Cases (10 recovered)
• Morrill County: 10 Cases (6 active, 4 recovered)
• Scotts Bluff County: 54 Cases (22 active, 32 recovered)
For the general public, CDC recommends wearing gloves when you are cleaning or caring for someone who is sick. Outside of these instances (for example, when using a shopping cart or using an ATM) will not necessarily protect you from getting COVID-19 and may still lead to the spread of germs.
The best way to protect yourself from germs when running errands and after going out is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Unified Command has four new cases of COVID-19. A Cheyenne County male in his 40s and three female Scotts Bluff County residents - one in her 30s, one in her 40s, and one in her 90s. All cases are close contacts of a previously positive case.
The investigation is complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart.
Throughout the month of May, Unified Command reminding people to respect the following to keep Nebraska healthy:
• Wear a mask when possible.
• Wash your hands frequently. Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and sanitize when available.
• Monitor your symptoms. If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, or loss of taste or smell call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going.
• Socially distance in public and at work. Use the six-foot rule as much as possible.
• Only sit with people from your household when at church. Stay six feet from other households.
• Stay home. Do not take unnecessary trips outside the home. Respect the ten-person limit. Non-essential out-of-state travel is discouraged.
• Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
• Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.
• Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
• Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.
