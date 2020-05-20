Third COVID-19 error corrected

The best way to protect yourself from germs when running errands and after going out is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Unified Command has four new cases of COVID-19. A Cheyenne County male in his 40s and three female Scotts Bluff County residents - one in her 30s, one in her 40s, and one in her 90s. All cases are close contacts of a previously positive case.

The investigation is complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart.

Throughout the month of May, Unified Command reminding people to respect the following to keep Nebraska healthy:

• Wear a mask when possible.

• Wash your hands frequently. Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and sanitize when available.

• Monitor your symptoms. If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, or loss of taste or smell call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going.