Thirteen COVID-related Panhandle deaths reported

Thirteen additional COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle are being reported. This brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 95. The deaths are being announced as follows:

• Cheyenne County - Two males in their 60s

• Kimball County - A male in his 80s

• Morrill County - A female in her 80s and two males, one in his 70s and one in his 80s

• Scotts Bluff County - Four females, one in her 70s, two in their 80s and one in her 90s; and two males: one in his 60s and one in his 80s

• Sheridan County - A male in his 80s

“We share our heartfelt sympathies with the friends and loved ones in the loss of our fellow Panhandle residents. We wish you peace and comfort especially during this holiday season,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Unified Command confirms 263 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, December 10.