This Week In Nebraska History

1870: The decennial census first report on Lincoln's population: 2,437 people were living in the Capital City.

1880: President and Mrs. Rutherford B. Hayes visited Omaha and were greeted by the "worst mud and most drizzling rain in a year." They were accompanied by other such notables as Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman and Secretary of War Alexander Ramsey.

1890: The success of the State Fair made most Lincoln residents feel that Lincoln was going to be a good permanent place for the Nebraska exhibition.

1900: An early cold wave sent eastern Nebraska temperatures tumbling into the 40s.

1910: The major disappointment of the State Fair came when the "aeroplane" being exhibited crashed, ending further flights. The Wright brothers wired that it would be impossible for them to send another plane before the fair ended.

1920: A survey of living costs in Lincoln showed a gain of more than 100 percent since 1914. The six years covered in the survey included World War I.

1930: Five bandits robbed the Lincoln National Band of $2,702,976 in cash and securities in what turned out to be the biggest bank robbery in the nation's history.

1940: Don L. Love, former Lincoln mayor, financier and philanthropist, died. He was 77.

1950: A bronze tablet set in stone on U.S. 34 near the Municipal Airport overlooking Salt Lake was dedicated by the Daughters of the American Revolution. It marked the first settlement in the Lincoln vicinity.

1960: Gov. Ralph G. Brooks died. He was the first governor in the 93-year Nebraska history to die in office. Lt. Gov. Dwight Burney, a Republican, succeeded him as governor.

1970: The State Fair closed with one attendance record tied: 121,500 in a single day. A Charolais-Hereford crossbred steer, shown in the 4-H market beef grand championship by 17-year-old Jim Aegerter of Seward, sold for a record $3,528 to First National Bank of Omaha.

1980: Nebraska earned the American Automobile Association Award of Merit for achieving the lowest pedestrian death percentage of 26 states that submitted data. The state's pedestrian death rate for 1979 was 1.2 per 100,000 population. The death rates for states with similar population was 3.4 per 100,000.

Southeast Community College Lincoln Campus students in respiratory therapy classes took part in a 31-hour cardiopulmonary resuscitation marathon conducted during the college's open house.

1990: A 17-day, 90-degree-plus heat wave was blamed for lower attendance at the State Fair. About 40 fans at the Cornhuskers' football game against Northern Illinois required medical assistance, primarily due to heat-related problems.

The Pawnee tribe of Nebraska secured the remains of their ancestors from the State Historical Society under LB340, a law passed in 1989 requiring the return of reasonably identifiable remains to the tribe.