Thomas P. "Pat" Colgate

Thomas P. "Pat" Colgate, passed away March 19, 2023 at Advinia Care in Northbridge, MA following an illness.

He is survived by his children: Ken Colgate and his wife, Kristy of Grafton, MA, Bill Colgate of Sarasota, FL, Bob Colgate and his fiancee, Sarah Wong of Carmel, IN and he was predeceased by his son, Gary Colgate. He also leaves his grandchildren: Samantha, Michael and Millie Colgate, Jamie Brichner, Taylor and Morgan Colgate; his great-grandson, Grayson Brichner, his brothers: John Colgate and his wife, Liz, Jerry Colgate and his wife, Carol and Paul Colgate and his wife, Patty; his sister, Grace Williams and was predeceased by his sister, Susie Hill. He also leaves his former wife, Jodi (Lauer) Colgate and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Curtis, his dear friends: Margaret Crouse and Jay Eliason and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was born in Canon City, Colorado, son of the late Mary (O'Hanlon) and Robert Colgate. He obtained his PhD in Education and his students referred to him as "Doc". His roots were in Colorado but his long and distinguished career in higher education eventually led him to Nebraska, and more specifically, Chadron State College where he was a Teacher, Mentor, Coach, Athletic Chair and eventually Dean spanning more than three decades from 1965 to 2002 when he retired after impacting the lives and paths of thousands of students, faculty, and colleagues for so many years.

Away from his work Pat was easy to find on the golf course, at the card table with friends, spending time whittling as he was a skilled wood carver and of course raising a glass of chardonnay with the people he loved.

All are welcome to gather with Pat's family and friends Saturday, April 1, 2023 for a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. which will be followed by calling hours from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., N. Grafton, MA 01536.

Burial next to his son, Gary in Naples, Florida will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please honor Pat with a donation to the Thomas P. Colgate Physical Education Scholarship c//o Chadron State Foundation, 1000 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or memory is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.