On the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame, three more inductions will be made Sunday afternoon during the program in the grandstand at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Starting at 2 p.m., it will be open to the public, followed by the county fair’s tractor pull.
This year’s honorees include two Crawford couples, Don Edelman and Samantha Dyer-Edelman, and Tom and Emily Lemmon, along with Dwain Soester of Chadron. Other awards also will be presented (See separate story).
Don and Samantha, who were married in 2010 and moved to Crawford in 2012, are being recognized for a couple of valuable services. Don manages the D&S Grocery Stores that the couple owns in Crawford and Harrison, and Sam is the instigator of the Crawford Cattle Call, a unique event that has attracted lots of attention since it was begun five years ago. This year’s date is Nov. 2.
Similar to the Heart City Bull Bash in Valentine, Cattle Call features pens of three bred heifers and bull and heifer calves that are displayed in downtown Crawford.
A petting zoo that includes horses, goats and sheep also is available along with decorated bales of hay and a steak fry. Besides the exhibitors, the event attracts dozens of curious ranchers and other spectators.
“It requires a lot work, but Dawes County 4-H’ers and FFA members from Crawford and Sioux County High have helped a lot,” Samantha said. “We also get great cooperation from Herren Brothers Hardware and area ranchers who lend us panels for the pens.”
John Hahn also provides a valuable service by supplying a couple truckloads of wood chips for bedding for the cattle.
Sam, whose “real job” is serving as a financial officer for Farm Credit Services, has a resume dating back to her Dawes County 4-H days. She was a round-robin showmanship winner and exhibited several champions at the county fair. After graduating from Crawford High in 1993, she was on award-winning livestock judging teams at Casper College and Texas Tech.
Along the way, she also was president of the National Junior Hereford Association and youth director for the Wyoming Hereford Association.
Sam’s parents, Mike and Bev Dyer, were inducted into the Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame in 2011 in recognition of the leadership they provided while serving on several 4-H and county fair boards and committees.
Sam is following in those steps. She’s the beef show superintendent at this year’s fair.
Tom and Emily Lemmon, who will have been married 52 years on Aug. 6, met on a blind date. She recalls telling their go-between that she wasn’t going if he was wearing a cowboy hat. He wasn’t. Nowadays, she often suggests that he wear his 10-gallon hat when they are going special places.
Although Emily grew up in Gering, she has a Dawes County heritage. Both of her parents, Eddie Oetken and Meta Wohlers, were born and raised in the Squaw Mound area east of Crawford.
After Emily graduated from Gering High in 1960 and had attended Scottsbluff Junior College for two years, she landed a teaching job in Crawford. That’s where she met Tom. His parents, Calvin and Florence (Cullers) Lemmon, farmed and ranched south of Whitney and were inducted into the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1994.
Tom and Emily began their marriage operating the Myrtle Cripps' place that borders Highway 20 directly south of Whitney. They lived there until 1980, when they moved to the Frank Uhl place 7.5 miles east of Crawford that they had purchased and where they still live.
Although she took a break from teaching when their children, Renee and Scott, were small, Emily taught school “at least 30 years” and Tom worked as a mine operator for Crow Butte Resources for 27 years before retiring in 2013.
Besides operating their own place they stayed connected with agriculture in other ways. Beginning in 1970 and for at least the next 15 years, Tom was superintendent of the Crawford Beef Show that was on July 2 and drew 4-H and FFA members from the four-county area. He also managed the Crawford Hereford Breeders bull show and sale each spring during a nine-year stint in the late 1970s and early 1980s
Both have fond memories of their experiences when Renee and Scott were 4-H’ers. Tom was the Gumbo Guys and Gals Club’s beef leader and Emily was the foods leader.
You have free articles remaining.
She also served on the Dawes County 4-H Foundation and in the mid-80s was among 17 women from Nebraska who attended the National 4-H Forum in Lansing, Mich. She took along several dozen cookies that included ground roast beef that she and Renee had baked, and remembers that they were a popular item. She regrets that she’s lost the recipe.
Tom served on the Dawes County Ag Society during the 1970s and recalls it was when both the grandstand and the Vetter Building at the fairgrounds were constructed.
“Those were busy, but fun days,” Tom said.
Dwain Soester’s life has nearly always been connected with agriculture since he served two years in the Army in the early 1950s, but it has had lots of variety.
He’s been a hired man, managed ranches, broke horses, did custom combining, trucked cattle, gravel and hay, collected antique tractors and sung country and western music, among other things.
Now, at 85, he’s being inducted into the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
A 1952 Crawford High graduate, Soester can spin many stories about his experiences.
For example, in the late 1960s Dwain, his wife Edda Mae (who died in 1983 at age 48) and their four kids lived on the Pine Ridge Reservation, where he rode herd on about 400 head of cows owned by two South Dakota ranchers. He had the job, but he didn’t have any horses or the money to buy them.
Chadron automobile dealer Tommy Lecher solved the problem. He bought colts and sent them to Soester to break.
“That way I had something to ride and, after a few months, Tommy had a broke horse to sell. It was a good arrangement for both of us,” Dwain recalls.
In 1980, he purchased a Kenworth semi and Timberline Trucking was born. It operated 26 years. Much of his business included hauling cows and calves to pastures in the spring, going back in the fall after he’d cut wheat in the summer, to take the calves to the sale barn and bringing the cows back to the home ranch a few weeks later.
“On Fridays, I often delivered from five to seven loads of calves to the Crawford Livestock Market,” Soester related. “I’d also go as far away as Miles City and Belle Fourche to pick up calves that ranchers around here had bought.”
During that era, Dwain often volunteered to pick up yearlings that were used for team penning at the Dawes County Fair and then hauling them back to their home pastures. Also, after the fair was over, he again donated use of his truck to deliver market beeves to Otte Packing at Clinton and hogs to Bruns Meat Service in Hemingford, or similar facilities in the region.
A self-taught guitar player with a strong baritone voice, country music has been a fun part of Dwain’s life. For a lot of years, Cleone Hoyda played in his Pacemaker band and it also included Skip Eaton, Jack Elwood and Steve Fernau at times.
“It’s been my privilege to sing with some of the best like Russ Garner, Boyd Roberts and Joe Cross Dog,” he added.
Dwain said performing at Alice Porter’s 100th birthday party was one of his memorable times. He’s also sung at ag banquets, the county fair, funerals and benefits. He believes at one time he was among the best dancers in the area and still enjoys dancing to what he calls, “old time waltzes” with his sisters Lola and Hazel at the Eagles Club in Crawford.
Collecting antique tractors is another passion. He owns 10 John Deeres and a Massey-Harris, most of them at least 50 years old. Last year his kids and grandkids entered all of them in the county fair’s tractor pulling contest.
He anticipates something similar could happen this year.