Three area organizations were recognized by Governor Pete Ricketts Friday as recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award.
Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, Hay Springs Public School District and the Panhandle Public Health District were among the 42 organizations in 24 communities honored this year.
“The Governor’s Wellness Award recognizes businesses that have planted and nurtured a culture of wellness within their organizations,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I applaud these employers for implementing innovative and effective worksite wellness programs. Their efforts help grow a healthier population in Nebraska.”
The Governor’s Wellness Award has three categories:
• The Sower Award recognizes workplaces that have established quality wellness programs.
• The Grower Award honors businesses and organizations demonstrating significant improvement in employee health behaviors.
• The Harvester award, which is new this year, recognizes businesses that are experiencing documented value and return on investment.
Chadron Community Hospital and the Panhandle Public Health District each received Grower Awards, while the Hay Springs Public School District received the Sower Award.
In the past year, award recipients statewide increased the percentage of people meeting Surgeon General Guidelines for Physical Activity by more than 11%, reduced tobacco use by 19%, and increased those meeting fruit and vegetable consumption guidelines by 4%. These organizations have also done great work to help their teammates manage stress and to improve their overall culture of wellness.
“Worksite wellness provides an opportunity for employees to invest in their own health and experience the benefits of living healthier lives. Embracing a healthy and active lifestyle can help reduce the likelihood of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke, and certain types of cancer,” said Dannette R. Smith, DHHS CEO.
This year marks the 12th year recognizing businesses that dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace. Each applicant must provide information in the areas of leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy/environment support, and evaluation of outcomes.
Including this year’s winners, 466 total awards have been distributed across the state.
Awards will be presented at three official award ceremonies during the coming months. The three area winners will receive their awards Sept. 12 in Gering.
For employers interested in starting a wellness program or enhancing an existing one, contact DHHS at 402-471-0709.