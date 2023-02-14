Nebraska 4-H recognizes and awards individuals and groups for outstanding achievements and contributions to their community, club, and their own personal development. Recognition and awards are available throughout all levels and programs of 4-H. The Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application (previously Career Portfolio) is a standard application form used for the selection of county and state award winners, including Nebraska delegates to National 4-H Congress and National 4-H Conference, as well as Nebraska 4-H Foundation scholarship award recipients. To learn more, check out https://4h.unl.edu/achievement-application.

Only Senior Achievement Applications (ages 15-18) are accepted for state-level awards and recognition. Dawes County 4-H had a total of three 4-H’ers submit their Achievement Applications for state level awards and recognitions. The 4-H’ers were Mahayla Allred, Morgan Schommer, and Alexa Tollman. Mahayla Allred is the 17-year-old daughter of Buffy and Shawn Allred---sister of Brylee Allred. She is currently a senior at Cody High School in Cody, Wyoming. Mahayla’s future goal is to become an elementary school teacher. Morgan Schommer is the 16-year-old daughter of Marty and Julie Schommer – sister of Roudy Schommer. She is currently a junior at Chadron High School. Morgan has a future career spark around youth education. Alexa Tollman is the 17-year-old daughter of Justin (Jake) and Tami Tollman – sister of Garett Tollman. She is currently a junior at Crawford High School. Alexa has a passion for agriculture education. All three 4-H’ers are extremely active in their schools, communities, and in Dawes County 4-H. Mahayla, Morgan, and Alexa are all currently Jr. Leaders, serving on the 4-H Council, and have helped Extension staff and volunteers teach at multiple workshops and camps.

National 4-H Congress is the premier leadership event for 4-H members ages 15 to 19. The event brings together youth from across the country and provides educational and cross-cultural experiences. The goal is to inspire youth to take on leadership roles and make meaningful impacts within their communities. The event will be held November 24-28, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Alexa Tollman was selected as a delegate in the program area Agriculture. Morgan Schommer was selected as a delegate in the program area in Leadership & Entrepreneurship. Mahayla Allred was selected as an alternate in the program area Leadership & Entrepreneurship. Delegates will receive a scholarship from the Nebraska 4-H Foundation to attend. Alternatives can attend if they cover their own cost. Nebraska 4-H selected 15 delegates and 6 alternates. These 4-Hers will join over 800 young people from across the nation to participate in the 102nd National 4-H Congress. For more information about National 4-H Congress, please visit 4h.unl.edu/congress or https://www.national4-hcongress.com/..

National 4-H Conference is the premier national civic engagement opportunity for 4-H members across the country. Delegates not only learn while at the conference but also have the opportunity to practice and apply in a real-world setting their newly developed and refined skills. The National 4-H Conference is held annually in the Washington D.C. area. The 96th National 4-H Conference will be held April 14-19, 2023. Alexa Tollman was selected as one of the 8 semi-finalists to move to an interview phase. In the interview, Alexa was asked about what she would change if she was a director of 4-H, what 4-H could do to better support youth, and etc. Alexa was not selected as a final delegate to represent Nebraska 4-H, but she should be commended for making it as a semi-finalist. For more information about National 4-H Conference, please visit 4h.unl.edu/conference or https://www.nifa.usda.gov/national-4-h-conference.

For more information on 4-H awards and opportunities, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 or tessa.reece@unl.edu. The office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.