Two school associations and a private search firm competed for the chance to work with Chadron Public schools in its next superintendent search during a special meeting Monday.
Representatives from each reviewed their organization’s proposals in 15-minute presentations, allowing school board members to get a sense of how each would structure the process if hired. The district hopes to have a new superintendent hired by the end of the year to replace Dr. Caroline Winchester, who is retiring in 2020.
“We really want to stay focused on the kids,” said Norm Ridder, who will serve as the district’s consultant from McPherson and Jacobson if the firm is selected. The company has hired 725 superintendents for schools since 1991, and transparency in the process is critical, he said.
A typical McPherson and Jacobson search includes three meetings between the consultant and the school board and gathering of stakeholder input. McPherson and Jacobson will also help the district develop interview questions, and provides the board with video interviews from the 10 top candidates answering three critical questions.
“The video helps set a stage,” Ridder said, noting that the videos are helpful in deciding which candidates to interview in person. Final interviews typically take a day as the candidates meet with the board members and teachers, visit each district building and share a meal with the board.
The company also works to establish performance objectives for the new superintendent and offers a guarantee that if the superintendent doesn’t stay for two years, it will conduct a new search at no cost to the district beyond travel and advertising expenses. McPherson and Jacobson’s bid to conduct the search is $6,900 plus expenses.
Ridder said he is optimistic that the district will attract quality candidates given the size of the district and the presence of Chadron State College. While the community faces a challenge in its distance from the Omaha-Lincoln metro areas, that is offset by its proximity to Rapid City and Denver.
The Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association has conducted nearly two dozen superintendent searches in the last six years, 20 of whom are still in the position for which they were hired.
“We believe it’s very important to build relationships,” said consultant Robin Stevens, adding that the more the organizations knows about the district and community the more likely they can find the best fit.
“We find your search the most unique of the 22 we’ve done,” he continued. The district has an advantage in that it has a full year to complete the search, a timeline NRCSA has never had. Stevens said he’s also interested in learning more about how the district envisions its desire to have the new superintendent shadow Dr. Winchester during the first half of 2020.
He believes Chadron should attract “outstanding” candidates given the size of the district, it’s tri-state location and the presence of CSC.
“Chadron is an ideal community,” Stevens remarked. NRCSA will meet with the board four to five times during the process and provides information on every candidate who applies. The consultants can make recommendations on the top tier candidates, and suggests that the district interview three to five as finalists.
The organization’s bid for the project is $5,250 plus travel and advertising expenses, and it includes a two-year guarantee.
The final consultant firm seeking the district’s selection, the Nebraska Association of School Boards, assisted Chadron in its search for Dr. Winchester. Marcia Herring, who appeared before the board via Zoom due to weather concerns, explained the organization’s process as unique to each district.
“No two searches will ever be the same,” she said.
The NASB conducts an online application process that goes beyond a cover letter and resume; it includes transcripts, references, character forms and several questions candidates must answer based on the district’s needs. Herring said NASB consultants will meet with the board three times, including once to develop a needs assessment and create a leadership profile. Interview questions will be developed to align with that leadership profile, and a unique interview process will be determined. That can include having candidates do a presentation on a specific topic, Herring said.
The district will have access to all the information on each candidate, though NASB will make recommendations on who it believes the best ones are. The organization also provides board members with an assessment tool to judge candidates by, eventually creating a score for each candidate from every board member.
The NASB’s bid is $6,000, which includes advertising costs. Travel expenses are above and beyond the base bid, but the organization’s consultants work to arrange their travel to western Nebraska in such a way that the expenses are shared by more than one district, Herring said.
The school board will select a search firm at its Feb. 11 meeting.
Board member Sandy Roes, who is the only current member who was part of the search for Dr. Winchester, said it’s important to select a firm that will cover the district’s interest from the beginning of the process to the end.
“It is a very labor intensive process,” she said.
President Tom Menke said the presentations by the three firms met his expectations and he was pleased a handful of staff members attended the meeting to ask questions and provide input. As the district moves forward with the search, he encouraged members of the public to take an active role and attend stakeholder meetings or answer online surveys as they become available.
“Their input is going to be valuable,” he said.