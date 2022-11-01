Three names sent to governor for judgeship

Aaron Conn of Rushville, Travis Rodak of Bridgeport and Audrey Long of Scottsbluff will all be considered to succeed retired County Judge Russ Harford in the Twelfth Judicial District. The three received at least five votes from the Judicial Nominating Commission for County Court Judge for the district, following a public hearing Thursday afternoon.

A fourth candidate, Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug, did not meet the necessary five votes.

During the hearing, each candidate was given time for an introduction, and to answer questions from the commission. Time was also allowed for the public to speak in support or opposition of the candidates. There was no opposition shared, and only Conn received support, from former Sheridan County Public Defender Michael Varn.

Conn was the first to speak, as his was the first application received for the vacancy. After earning his law degree in 2011, he opened his own practice in Omaha.

In 2013, he moved to Sheridan County and joined a practice and also became the legal counsel to the City of Rushville. Further, he became a deputy county attorney of Sheridan County and was elected the Sheridan County Attorney in 2018.

Since then, he has taken on criminal prosecutions, in some cases going into the appellate court levels.

Conn told the commission that he is fair, flexible and open-minded, and has been welcomed in all of the communities he’s served with open arms.

Varn described Conn as a superb prosecutor, who has put in the work to be prepared on each case. This is important, he said, because judges have to put in the work to be prepared for any issues that arise at trials and it’s not a just a job where a person sits down. He also had praise for Conn’s work habits.

During questioning from the commission, Conn said he would move to Chadron if the opportunity presented itself, but also noted he already comes to Chadron at least once a week. As for why he wants to be a judge, Conn said he is open-minded and a calm person for the most part. He enjoys research and writing, he added, which lends itself to his desire to write opinions as a judge.

Haug has been practicing in Chadron for more than 25 years, and has observed Judge Harford that past 13 years. Before coming to Chadron, he worked at a law office in Cheyenne, Wyo. He noted that, in addition to Harford, he has observed several judges in his career and also did some appellate work.

On the criminal side, Haug said he’s prosecuted people for crimes from the smallest misdemeanors to the more heinous crimes such as murder and sexual assaults. He further added he’s filed more than 14,000 cases in 25 years.

Haug has also been the county coroner for 25 years, and has investigated more than 1,000 deaths. As to his years of experience, he said it’s allowed him to see things from both sides, and that he’s developed a reputation of being fair.

Regarding why he wants to be a judge, Haug said he initially didn’t even want to be a lawyer. Though he later changed his mind and went to law school, he got hooked on the community and trying to do right by the people.

Rodak has been a lifelong resident of the Panhandle, and an attorney since 2010. That same year, he threw in his name and was elected Morrill County Attorney. He also opened a private practice, and at one point was also the acting Box Butte County Attorney.

Rodak noted he’s represented clients in nearly every type of case, emphasizing that he wanted to be good at county court practice so he did as much as he could.

Though he lives in Bridgeport, Rodak said he would move to Chadron, and has even made an offer on a home contingent on his getting the judgeship.

As to why he wants to be a judge, Rodak said he’s been in public service his whole life, and wants to advance his career. For him, this would be the next logical step. He further added he’s got a hard enough skin and is not afraid to make tough decisions.

An attorney since 2006, Long said in law school she was involved in the courts, as well as mock trial, which is where she learned she wanted to be a litigator. She noted she’s in criminal defense, and so see things from a different angle.

Long said she thought a lot about why she wanted to be a judge, before she even applied for the position. She said with the experience she’s had in criminal cases and juvenile law she believes she can make an impact for people in the community.

As to moving to Chadron, Long said she’s looked at some properties and would relocate here. Prior to the purchase of a home in Chadron, she said she would commute, though it is her intention to move here should she get the position.

During their questioning of Long, the commission asked her about a lawsuit filed against her, though she opted to discuss it further in private following the public session.

Though the 12th Judicial District covers Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties, the new judge will be based in Chadron and handle cases primarily in Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux counties.