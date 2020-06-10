Thunderstorms hit Chadron area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Howling winds and lashing rains tore through the Panhandle Saturday, knocking out power in parts of Chadron and the surrounding communities. Among the damage were torn down branches and trees, as well as areas homes taking a hit.

Damage from the storm closed off Camp Norwesca Road just off the entry to Chadron State Park, and the town itself was placed on a temporary suspension of outdoor watering to make sure there was enough for domestic use. Though there was no damage to the water system, a power outage knocked out the well field 20 miles south of town which led to storage tanks unable to be kept full.

Northwest Rural Public Power District reported Saturday night, via Facebook, “We have lost a pole on our main transmission line that feeds the Hay Springs, Mirage Flats, and Scott substations. This outage affects customers from south of Chadron to the Whiteclay area and from west of Highway 385 to east of Hay Springs.”

Additional outages were reported in Rushville and Gordon, though crews worked diligently to restore power to all customers.

