Ticket sales open for 2023 Playhouse season

Starting tomorrow, Dec. 1, folks will be able to purchase tickets and season passes for next summer’s season at the Post Playhouse. The slate of shows includes “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”, “Leader of the Pack”, “Clue, the Musical” and “The Spitfire Grill”.

Playhouse Development Director Em Laudeman said the team is excited about the season, as well as reprising some of the shows they’ve done in the past, including “Spitfire” and “Charlie Brown”. To her knowledge, it is the first year for “Joesph”, though she described it as “spectacular and fun, and has auditions for local children and adults to be part of the production.”

As for “Leader of the Pack”, Laudeman said the music selections from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s “will have people bouncing in their seats.”

Regarding “Clue”, she said there will be some improvisation and fun, and the show is definitely a mystery. Similar to the 1985 black comedy movie, Laudeman said there are alternative endings.

“It makes it really fun for the audience,” she said, “as it does rely on audience participation. It’s fun for the actors, too, because it keeps them on their toes.”

Hiring for cast doesn’t usually happen until January, though Laudeman said there would be some familiar faces. Additionally, the process is moving forward with hiring a new artistic director; Artistic Director Tom Ossowski bid farewell to the Playhouse last year, after 16 years of service.

Laudeman hopes to introduce the new artistic director in the spring, before the season starts. As for taking the position herself, Laudeman explained she’s not local — she lives in Cleveland, Ohio —and though she would love to spend her summers in Nebraska it would be difficult to uproot her young family every year.

“I’m also not necessarily an artistic leader,” she said. “I’m more of a business side of things leader. I’m helping the board with the transition, and being the conduit between the past, the culture and wanting to maintain the legacy and everything from years past, to be the bridge to the future.” While it’s an exciting position for her, she stressed it’s an interim spot. She’ll also continue to help as she has in the past with fundraising and development.

“We’re super excited to see everyone again, and it’s going to be a great season.”

Andy Meyers, who is the artistic transitional counsel and in his first year with the Post Playhouse and helping with the transition, said it was important to look at shows they knew would appeal to as many audience members as possible while still having a broad spectrum.

“When you’re picking five different shows,” Meyers said, “it’s really easy for them to be too different. We wanted to make sure all five shows would be something all audiences could enjoy. We didn’t want anything too progressive in terms of content, because I wanted to ensure families could come.”

Meyers further added none of the shows are rated “R”. “Charlie Brown” is sure to entertain kids, he said, while “Leader of Pack” is a nostalgic music trip and “Joseph” is a trademark musical.

“It is a transition year,” Meyers said, referring to the change in artistic director. “We have to catapult off of the amazing legacy that was there before but also lay in a solid base. It’s more important the shows are super solid, rather than trying to do anything experimental. I don’t need to come in and put my stamp on something that’s not broken.”

Meyer became involved with the Playhouse through Laudeman, as they have worked and performed together before and she asked for his help in the transition. He has interviewed to take over from Ossowski.

Meyers stressed that the priority for him and Laudeman is to “stick with the same momentum. I think that’s very important.” While people will miss seeing Ossowski, he added, there will be no hiccup in quality or programming. He praised Laudeman for the work she’s put in and feels honored she asked for his expertise as well. He hopes people have the same positive experience they’ve come to associate with the Playhouse.

Tickets and a calendar for the 2023 shows will be available online at postplayhouse.com

Synopses for the shows are as follows:

Leader of the Pack

It will be hard to stay in your seats, as toes will be tapping and spirits will be soaring, in celebration of American songwriter Ellie Greenwich. This bio-musical follows her from humble beginnings through her illustrious career, jam packed with dozens of billboard hits including Chapel of Love, Be My Baby, Leader of the Pack, Do-Wah-Diddy and River Deep, Mountain High.

Clue the Musical

Was it Professor Plum in the Library with the Wrench? Or maybe Ms. Peacock in the Kitchen with the Rope? Based on the timeless board game, Clue the Musical offers a different ending and plot twists at every single performance, keeping both the audiences and the actors onstage guessing! A musical romp perfect for the entire family: can you untangle the clues and solve a murder?

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

An international hit, this entertaining and inspiring spectacle musical tells the age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors. As a young dreamer, Joseph rises from being outcast by his jealous brothers to becoming advisor to the Pharaoh in a kaleidoscope of song and dance on the stage.

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown

Perfect for the entire family, all the iconic Peanuts characters we adore, including Snoopy, Lucy and lovable Charlie Brown, come to life in this highly entertaining, Tony Award winning musical!

The Spitfire Grill

This heart-warming blues & folk tinged musical celebrates second chances. Follow Percy, a young woman who dreams of a new start in a small Wisconsin town. Her unique idea to save the struggling local diner takes the town on a journey of self-discovery while stories, gossip, good coffee and a hot breakfast are all served up at The Spitfire Grill. The cherished film version stars Oscar winners Marcia Gay Harden and Ellen Burstyn.