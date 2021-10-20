Time approaching to remove campers, ATVs from streets

November 1 is coming, and the Chadron Police Department would like to remind all of our community members that it is time to make arrangements to store campers, boats and trailers.

City Ordinance §16-308 Recreational vehicles; storage states: No person shall park or leave standing on any street or alley within the City of Chadron any motor vehicle or trailer designed and used as a travel trailer, camper, motor home, tent trailer, boat trailer, ATV/UTV trailer, snowmobile trailer, camping trailer, cargo trailer, trailer of any kind, or bus, between the time period of November 1 through March 31.

Removal of said vehicles and trailers assists the City in keeping the streets clear of snow and ice during winter storms. Beginning November 1, the Chadron Police Department will begin enforcement efforts of this ordinance.

If anyone has any questions, they can contact any officer of the Chadron Police Department or if someone would like a copy of the City of Chadron Ordinances, they can go to https://www.chadron-nebraska.com/445/City-Ordinances

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0