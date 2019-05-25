The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center will host a field tour on cheatgrass management research on Thursday, June 6.
The tour will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at the Panhandle Experimental Rangeland approximately 10 miles north of Scottsbluff on Highway 71. The tour will begin in the east parking lot at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center (4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff).
This informal tour will be a follow-up to the 2018 tour and include visits to multi-year test plots with research trials on new herbicide options, discussion on the preliminary results of these trials, and a question-and-answer session.
Research trials include:
• Herbicide trials comparing Esplanade, Matrix, and Plateau treatments at different timings and rates
You have free articles remaining.
• Bio-control with a soil bacterial amendment
• Mowing to reduce seed production
• Early-season grazing to manage cheatgrass production
The tour is free to the public. For more information contact UNL Range and Forage Management Specialist Mitch Stephenson (mstephenson@unl.edu, 307-321-5827). Doughnuts and coffee will be provided by the UNL Panhandle Range and Forage Program.