Traffic stop results in arrest

On June 3 Chadron Police Sergant Young conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle near Fourth and Maple in Chadron for having no license plates on the vehicle. The officer contacted the driver, who was identified as 20-year-old Dylon Two Dogs. While speaking with Two Dogs, Sgt. Young detected an odor of burning marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. Due to the odor of burning marijuana, Sgt. Young searched the vehicle, locating less than one ounce of suspected marijuana and a suspected pipe containing methamphetamine residue. Sgt. Young field tested the suspected drugs and received a positive reaction for marijuana and methamphetamine.