Traffic stop results in arrest

dylon

On June 3 Chadron Police Sergant Young conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle near Fourth and Maple in Chadron for having no license plates on the vehicle. The officer contacted the driver, who was identified as 20-year-old Dylon Two Dogs. While speaking with Two Dogs, Sgt. Young detected an odor of burning marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. Due to the odor of burning marijuana, Sgt. Young searched the vehicle, locating less than one ounce of suspected marijuana and a suspected pipe containing methamphetamine residue. Sgt. Young field tested the suspected drugs and received a positive reaction for marijuana and methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Two Dogs was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Class IV felony, driving under suspension, a Class III misdemeanor, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, an infraction. Two Dogs was transported to the Dawes County Jail without incident where his bond was set at 10% of $10,000.

