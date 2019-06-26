Tourism efforts in northwestern Nebraska received a boost last week as one local organization was recognized and another event was re-branded with the governor’s name attached.
The Northwest Nebraska Trails Association was presented with a Friend of the Visitor Industry Award during a Nebraska Diplomats reception in Chadron June 19, and at the same time, the annual Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt was re-branded as the Governor’s Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas and Tourism Director John Ricks were all present for the event.
“For Dawes County, tourism is more than providing part-time, seasonal, minimum wage jobs,” said Nebraska Diplomat Rob Bila, who served as moderator for the ceremony. Dawes County began collecting a lodging tax in 1980 and has steadily increased tourism, positioning it to be the number two industry in the county. It provides more than 200 full-time jobs and 100 part-time jobs, with those wages turning over in the economy 2.7 times annually, Bila said.
Northwest Nebraska is an ideal tourist destination with attraction like Fort Robinson, Chadron State Park and the Museum of the Fur Trade, as well as its natural resources perfect for hunting, hiking and biking. It’s also well-positioned to capture visitors to the Black Hills, he continued.
Gov. Ricketts agreed, noting that the NNTA’s recent efforts to work with the Game and Parks on the Cowboy Trail is a great example of local people working to improve natural resources and entice visitors to the area. The association recently secured grant funding to bring the Cowboy Trail from the Sheridan County line to within four miles of Chadron. It is currently working to obtain an easement from the operating railroad and find funding to bring the trail the rest of the way into town and create trailhead in downtown Chadron.
The Cowboy Trail was also announced as part of the Great American Rail-Trail earlier this spring. While that will take longer to complete, the goal of the Rail to Trail Conservancy is to create a continuous trail from coast-to-coast.
The Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt, sponsored by the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, is another way to highlight this area of the state, Gov. Ricketts said.
“The Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt is an outstanding event that brings together Nebraska’s turkey hunters every year,” he said. “From enjoying the natural scenery of the Pine Ridge, to forming new friendships, to experiencing the thrill of the hunt, it consistently delivers a great experience. The folks in Chadron are gracious hosts and their generous hospitality typifies the kind, welcoming spirit of our state. I am honored that the turkey hunt will once again bear the name of the governor’s office.”
The re-branding of the turkey hunt as the Governor’s Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt was celebrated with an official launch of the new logo, and Carl Larsen, chairman of the turkey hunt committee, presented Gov. Ricketts with a jacket bearing the logo. Gov. Ricketts took part in last year’s turkey hunt.
“We are pleased to once again add the Governor’s support and name to this long-held event,” Larsen said. The Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt began in the mid-1990s and for a time featured the name of the governor’s office. That was dropped from the title, however, when the state’s governors through the early 2000s did not participate. The hunt itself also ceased for a time but resumed in 2010 and has been held each year since; it is scheduled for Oct. 9-10 this year.
Tourism is the number three industry in the state, with visitors spending $4.9 billion annually, Gov. Ricketts said. Northwest Nebraska plays an important role in that and represents an opportunity for growth.
“This is an awesome place to be able to promote,” he said.
Outdoor recreation nationwide is a booming industry, with $1.6 trillion spent annually on outdoor products and services, Douglas said.
“It’s a lot bigger than people realize, and it’s growing.”
In Dawes County, the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and stays at state parks generate $3.9 million of economic impact, Douglas said. More than 2,000 people alone came to the county to turkey hunt in 2018, and there were 2,400 deer hunters in Dawes County last year.
“Those natural resources that we’re blessed to have attract people, and they spend money,” he said.
Northwest Nebraska has the opportunity to capitalize on those activities as well as bird watching and bike riding, which are growing quickly. According to data from a few years ago, bike riders spent more nationwide than people did on airline tickets - $80 billion. The Cowboy Trail and other trail development activities in the northern Panhandle have the potential to attract additional visitors.
The state’s tourism department is working to increase awareness about Nebraska and all it has to offer with its newest advertising campaign, Ricks said.
“We were really not on the radar as a vacation destination. People told us they wouldn’t even research Nebraska.”
The “Nebraska: Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign went viral quickly and seems to be doing its job, Ricks said. Visits to the state’s tourism website are up by more than 65,000 over last year at this time, and request for brochures are up 8,000-10,000. Web traffic generated from the Minneapolis market has increased by 65%, and the Denver market web traffic is up 60%. The Chicago market, where they haven’t spent any advertising dollars, has also increased, from 4,000 website visitors to 22,000.
Based on lodging taxes, which amount to less than 20% of what visitors spend, Scotts Bluff, Cheyenne and Dawes counties are the top three in the Panhandle. Dawes is currently in third place, but is up 27% from 2017.
“Dawes County is the most rapidly growing,” Ricks said.