Thursday evening, the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association (NNTA) celebrated half a decade as an official organization, but it is actually the sixth year since the group formed from a collection of outdoor recreationists.

It was standing room only for the celebration and annual NNTA meeting, at the community room of the Bean Broker, during which NNTA President Brittany Helmbrecht said it was exciting to see so much enthusiasm for the organization and recreation in the community.

Also during the event, NNTA Treasurer George Ledbetter said when the group initially formed it was to help the Cowboy Trail. They were asked to raise $88,000 as a match for a $350,000 grant complete the trail from Hay Springs to Mile Marker 400. While the money was raised quickly, he said, work on the trail has finally started.

Bids have been let for rehabilitating the bridges on the 14-mile stretch, and the rehab is expected to be done and the trail usable by May of 2024. Ledbetter further noted an additional $1.4 million would be needed to surface the trail, but he is optimistic that money will be raised with the help of groups across Nebraska and in Washington, D.C.

The NNTA budget for next year, Ledbetter said, includes the largest item the organization has had — $10,000 has been allocated for an engineering study of Phase II of the Cowboy Trail Connection.

The Cowboy Trail, Ledbetter explained, actually ends about five miles east of Chadron. The NNTA has been working to extend the trail out from Chadron to that point. Already Northwestern Nebraska Railroad has agreed to allow the building of a trail with rail alongside the existing rail track, he said, and $14,000 has been spent on an engineering study. With the aid of the City of Chadron, a Recreational Trail Program Grant has been obtained for the first mile of trail, which starts near Spruce Street and goes to McHenry Road.

Ledbetter further added the second mile of the connection could also be eligible for a Recreational Trail Program Grant and be built fairly quickly. He expects a connection from Chadron to the Cowboy Trail, which then extends to Norfolk, within two years.

Helmbrecht highlighted some of the other NNTA accomplishments in the past five years, including: 18 social events; receiving a Friends of Tourism award from the governor; completing of 11 maintenance days including 14 miles of trail; assisting with 13 race events; taking second place twice in the 100 Women of Chadron event; hosting two Trick or Trail family friendly hiking events; amassing more than 1,000 followers on Facebook; creating partnerships with local, state and national organizations; hosting a Volksmarch; and raising $714,000.

She said everyone, whether recently joining the NNTA or being there from the start, should be proud of the accomplishments.

The Cowboy Trail also has its first bench, created by Parker Fisher with assistance from the Pine Ridge Job Corps, as Fisher’s Eagle Scout project.

Looking ahead to the next five years, Helmbrecht said the board had a strategic planning meeting and goals include: building and maintaining relationships locally, and across the state and country; organizing administrative structure; promoting more trails and activities; and engaging members.

Justin Haag, who is also with the Maintenance Committee, said the maintenance days the NNTA does are a lot of fun because they get to see a lot of the trails. While there is a lot of work involved, Haag said it helps develop a sense of ownership. He further added there are a lot of great trail resources, and there are some dates set for the coming year.

April 29 marks the first event, doing some work on the U.S. Forest Service trails near Chadron State Park.

May 13, the crew will work on the trails near Chadron State Park.

June 29 is a day for puncture vine picking at the college.

After a break during the hot summer months, there will be a project day in September at either Chadron State Park or Fort Robinson State Park.

Kristina Reeves with the Promotions Committee spoke to some upcoming events.

April 15 is a mountain biking clinic in collaboration with Chadron Community Recreation at the college

A Cinco de Mayo trail ride is being planned in collaboration with the White River Trail in Crawford, with tacos to follow.

Also planned this year is a family hike at Chadron State Park, a Father’s Day hike/bike/barbecue at the cliffs and an NNTA photo contest.

Helmbrecht expects Chadron to continue to grow as a tourist destination for those who enjoy hiking and outdoor recreation. She further expressed appreciation to NNTA partners, including the Nebraska Game and Parks, U.S. Forest Service, Dawes County Travel Board, Cowboy Trails West, Nebraska Trails Foundation, Dawes County Tourism, Bike/Walk Nebraska, the City of Chadron, Nebraska Northwestern Railroad, Panhandle Public Health District, Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioners, Chadron State College Foundation, Rails to Trails Conservancy, Great Plains Trail Alliance, Chadron Chamber of Commerce, Chadron Community Recreation and the White River Trail.