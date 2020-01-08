Train tour planning to come to Panhandle

When meeting Anthony “Train” Caruso, there’s a couple things one notices right away, namely a friendly attitude and outstretched hand, as well as what he refers to as his “beard bling.” But in addition to his physical appearance, Caruso brings with him a powerful sound, one he wants to share with the Panhandle and the world.
“I’m like a 20-year overnight success,” Caruso said. “I’ve been doing this for a while.” Caruso, who describes his style as “message-oriented rock with a classic vibe” and has been compared to Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and The Beach Boys, got started in the music business as a songwriter, as well as a producer of other talent in Nashville.
In 2015, he had open-heart surgery and died while on the table. The procedure also had a recovery period of about 18 months. “It was a pretty bad deal. They brought me back and fixed me, and gave me a whole new shot at life.” Having looked death in the face and deciding there was nothing he needed to be afraid of anymore, he decided to go forward in his musical career. “Plan A, no Plan B is basically what I did.”
In 2019, he was nominated for Song of the Year in the Posi Awards, for the song “We are Us,” a pop song he wrote with Sara Spicer and Bonnie Warren. During the three-day awards festival, he wrote “I’ll Unbreak Your Heart.” As all nominees were given a chance to perform, Caruso sang his original piece and received a standing ovation. “You don’t realize what songs do to people when you present them. I always felt like the Ghost was in the room and showing me something a little different or extraordinary.”
He said he felt awkward getting such acclaim for the song, but the next day he received booking offers from all over the country. “Here I am with one song, and that’s the day the 308 Ghost Train was born.” The numbers in the name were born from the Gospel of John, Chapter 3, Verse 8, which reads “The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit.” He felt there was something special between him and the Divine, as he writes a lot of songs in his sleep.
“I’ll wake up with some of the melodies in my head, then go over to my studio and finish the songs. I feel like I’ve got a seventh sense, like a direct phone line to God. I call that the Ghost. I believe the Ghost is my musical director and I’m Train, and the wind blows me where I need to be. The Ghost is always putting me in a place where something starts to make this grow and roll like a snowball down a hill.
I went back home and I wrote the rest of the first EP, “Born in the Wild,” in a week.” The following week saw him recording it in Nashville. On May 24, 2019, Caruso released the first song, “21 Guns and A Million Tears,” which remains his “rocket ship song that resonates with people all over the country.”
In six months, the 308 Ghost Train has had two No. 1 singles in the Midwest — “21 Guns and A Million Tears” and “I’ll Unbreak Your Heart.” Three of the songs from the EP have charted.
Caruso came to Nebraska for the first time this past October, to shoot some of the scenes for the video of “Santa Bought a Yacht.” Local radio stations, he noted, have since been playing his songs.
“Chadron’s been really good to me, so I want to come back to Chadron and mingle with the people. I’d like to play the Fur Trade Days. I’d like to bring the band through when we’re on tour this summer and see if we can get a slot to play some time during that festival. I feel a kind of kindred spirit with this time.”
Another thing that brought him to the area is Amanda Reese — his photographer, videographer and love of his life — was born in Hay Springs. “And it’s the 308 area code, man. You tell me how crazy that is.” He noted he didn’t find out about the area code until he and Reese were already working together, but added, “If the people from the 308 want to claim me, they can have me. I’m good with that. I’m good with being the artist from the 308, both from the Gospel verse and the area code.
He’s found it interesting how things have come together. “The Ghost moves and pushes you where you need to be, and we’ve met so many great people along the way.”
In addition to his music, Caruso started the One Heart at Time Foundation, run by Reese, and his summer 2020 will have the same name. “I fell like, each place we go, if we can take one heart at a time we can build an incredible fan base.” The foundation is sponsoring a gymnast in Chadron — providing warmups and helping her go to competitions — and will be taking people from the Chadron Office of Human Development tanking on the Loup River in July.
Regarding his coming up in the music world, Caruso said, “People think this an easy gig. This is probably one of the hardest journeys any one individual or band could take and it’s the journey to success. There’s so much music out there you really have to put yourself head and shoulders above the rest. It’s a combination of a couple things. One, you have to have something to say as opposed to saying something. Two, you’ve got to be able to get out there and shake hands and kiss babies. Three, you’ve got to be memorable in everything you do. Your performances have to be memorable. Your meet and greets have to be memorable. People have to look at you and say ‘Oh, there’s that guy.’ That’s the reason for the beard bling. It’s not easy to forget me if you’ve seen me. You put all that together and that’s what makes a kind of brand.”
He added that, when he started he invested everything he had into his music and his brand, and he got to a point where he attracted investors who wanted to take him to the next level. “That’s what it takes to be in this business. You’ve got to be dedicated. You have to have tenacity and relentless pursuit of endeavors. Perseverance is key.” He and Reese have been on the road constantly for the last few months, sometimes driving 15 hours to do a show or shoot a video.
Playing alongside Caruso on the 2020 tour are Anthony Cucorullo on guitar, Dave Taylor on bass, Koko Ray Hansen on keyboards and Nate Kintner on drums.
Continuing with his awards, he’s also been nominated for seven Posi awards and one CMA this year.
The next EP from the 308 Ghost Train will be called “Train of Thought,” and the first song, “Hey Lonely,” drops on Feb. 14. The tour kicks off the same month, and Caruso plans to hit the Panhandle in July/August. He’ll also be going overseas, as the band has strong fan bases in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. But no matter where he stops, he always takes time to sign autographs and shake hands.
He’s looking forward to what the coming years hold. “2019 was incredible, and we’re just getting started. 2020 should be an unbelievable year, and I hope it’s everything we worked for, that we can reap the rewards of what we’ve sown.”
More information on Caruso and the 308 Ghost Train is available online at 308ghosttrain.com