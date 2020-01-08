Train tour planning to come to Panhandle

Regarding his coming up in the music world, Caruso said, “People think this an easy gig. This is probably one of the hardest journeys any one individual or band could take and it’s the journey to success. There’s so much music out there you really have to put yourself head and shoulders above the rest. It’s a combination of a couple things. One, you have to have something to say as opposed to saying something. Two, you’ve got to be able to get out there and shake hands and kiss babies. Three, you’ve got to be memorable in everything you do. Your performances have to be memorable. Your meet and greets have to be memorable. People have to look at you and say ‘Oh, there’s that guy.’ That’s the reason for the beard bling. It’s not easy to forget me if you’ve seen me. You put all that together and that’s what makes a kind of brand.”