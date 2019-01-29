Private pesticide applicators, such as agricultural producers, can renew their certificate or get initial certification by attending training sessions throughout western Nebraska in upcoming weeks. The training is provided by Nebraska Extension.
After completing the training, farmers and ranchers can buy and use restricted-use pesticides in their own farming operations.
The training covers topics such as Nebraska's pesticide laws and regulations, the pesticide label, personal safety, the worker protection standard, environmental protection, integrated pest management, pesticides and application, application equipment, equipment calibration, pesticide drift awareness near sensitive sites like apiaries and vineyards, how to use the Driftwatch website, and control options for prairie dogs and pocket gophers, and strategies to reduce chances of developing weed populations resistant to herbicides.
To reserve space for a session, or for more information, call the number for the local Extension office listed after each date. The cost of training is $40. Applicators whose permits are due for renewal should have received a letter from the State Department of Agriculture. They can bring that letter to the training session and avoid having to fill out an application form.
Private pesticide licenses also can be obtained by completing an online course. Pesticide applicators can purchase access to the online course via http://marketplace.unl.edu and going to the Pesticide Education section. Cost of the course is $60. Those who complete pesticide applicator training then need to apply to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for a three-year license card for a $25 fee.
Locations and dates for upcoming private pesticide training sessions:
Alliance, Jan. 30: 8:30 a.m., Box Butte County Extension Office (call 308-762-5616)
Alliance, Jan. 30, 1 p.m., Box Butte County Extension Office (call 308-762-5616)
Scottsbluff, Jan. 31: 1 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension (call 308-632-1480)
Mullen, Feb. 4: 1 p.m.., Hooker County Library (call 308-645-2267)
Chappell, Feb. 5: 1 p.m., Lion’s Den (call 308-874-2705)
Chadron, Feb. 6: 1 p.m., Dawes County 4-H Building, Fairgrounds (call 308-432-3373)
Mirage Flats, 13: 1 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (call 308-327-2312)
Bridgeport, Feb. 14: 1 p.m., Prairie Winds Community Center (call 308-262-1022)
Thedford, Feb. 14:: 1 p.m., Thomas County Courthouse (call 308-645-2267)
Crawford, Feb. 20: 1 p.m., Community Center (call 308-432-3373)
Harrisburg, March 5: 1 p.m., Banner County Courthouse (call 308-235-3122)
Rushville, March 6: 1 p.m., American Legion (call 308-327-2312)
Oshkosh, March 7: 1 p.m., Wesleyan Church (call 308-772-3311)
Alliance, March 13: 1 p.m., Box Butte County Extension Office (call 308-762-5616)
Harrison, March 21: 1 p.m., Sioux County Courthouse (call 308-668-2428)
Valentine, April 3: 10 a.m. CST, Cherry County Courthouse (call 402-336-2760)
Scottsbluff, April 4: 1 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center (call 308-632-1480)