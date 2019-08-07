The public will be able to provide input on transportation in Chadron before the end of the month.
A committee at the most recent meeting of the Dawes County Joint Planning formulated the questions for a brief survey as a local Transportation Task Force works to identify and solve the largest obstacles facing Chadron families when it comes to transportation. The survey will be available in print and online (details to come) and is expected to be rolled out at the Back to School Bash Aug. 24 at Western Community Health Resources.
The Transportation Task Force has been exploring transportation obstacles and solutions in Chadron since December.
The 10-question survey will help the task force determine the demographics most in need of a better public transportation system, the barriers families face in relation to transportation, the highest demand locations, the cost passengers would be willing or able to pay, awareness of current options for transportation, how individuals prefer to request transportation assistance and what forms of public transportation would most likely be used.
The Transportation Task Force has examined several obstacles and possible solutions for various demographics and eventually hopes to finalize an action plan it can take to stakeholders for implementation. Among the topics explored on a more in-depth basis by the task force recently was transportation to and from school since the Chadron Public School District does not provide bus service.
While many of the suggestions to ease transportation challenges in the city require long-term solutions, the task force is considering promoting the use of a ride-sharing app where individuals and families could post information about when they are available to give rides or when they are looking for transportation and be matched up with each other.
Once the survey is available, the Transportation Task Force will aim to reach individuals either online or in person and plans to have printed versions available at designated offices in town for people to pick up.
“We are going to have to be sure we are thinking this through and capturing the audience we most need to hear from,” said Sandy Roes at the Joint Planning meeting.