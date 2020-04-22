Travel Boards suspending some grant applications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Travel Boards in Dawes and Sioux counties are suspending the acceptance of Improvement Grant applications for at least six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Improvement grants are designed to improve tourist attraction infrastructure in Northwest Nebraska and serve as an important source of funding to keep the tourist industry vibrant,” said Discover Northwest Nebraska Director Kerri Rempp. “However, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the industry to such a degree that the Travel Boards in both counties are expecting significant decreases in revenue for the foreseeable future, making it difficult to fund requests at this time.”

The boards will review the suspension of applications in the fall and determine if revenues have rebounded enough to resume accepting applications.

Both boards will continue to accept promotion grants for events, all of which will be carefully considered based on available funding as the region deals with the pandemic and its associated downturn in tourism revenues.

The proceeds of a lodging tax on motel/hotel/campground lodging in Dawes and Sioux counties provide the money for both the Promotion and Improvement funds, which are authorized under the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.